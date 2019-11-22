10th anti-government protester dies after overnight clashes in Baghdad

The death toll from overnight clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Baghdad has risen to 10.

The death toll from overnight clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Baghdad has risen to 10.

Security and medical officials said one protester died of his injuries on Friday morning, after being injured in bloody street clashes between the Ahrar and Sinak bridges.

The officials also said more than 100 people have been injured in the latest violence.

Riot police fire tear gas while protesters set fires during clashes in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shia religious authority in Iraq, re-emphasised calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters’ demands.

Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement erupted on October 1 and quickly escalated into calls to sweep aside Iraq’s sectarian system.

Protesters continue to occupy several Baghdad squares and parts of three bridges in a stand-off with security forces.

PA Media