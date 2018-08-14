10 vehicles involved in Genoa bridge collapse

About 10 vehicles were involved when a bridge collapsed during a sudden and violent storm in the northern Italian port city of Genoa, authorities said.

A 200-metre (650ft) section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed over an industrial zone, according to reports.

Firefighters have said there are also concerns about gas pipes.

At least 10 vehicles are said to be involved (AP)

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the highway.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.”

Other images showed a green truck that had stopped on the bridge just yards short of the gaping hole in the road surface.

