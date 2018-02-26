10 more killed in rebel-held Damascus suburbs despite ceasefire

Ten people were killed as air strikes and bombing of rebel-held suburbs east of Damascus resumed despite a UN ceasefire resolution, a Syrian monitoring group and paramedics said.#

Syrian state TV broadcast live footage showing the Harasta suburb being pounded by air strikes and artillery.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said nine people died in an air strike shortly after midnight on the suburb of Douma and one person was killed in Harasta on Monday morning. United Nations Syria The new deaths bring to 24 the two-day death toll in eastern Ghouta, on the edge of Damascus, despite the UN Security Council’s unanimous approval on Saturday of a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria. Fourteen people were killed on Sunday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is “high time to stop this hell on Earth”. Portugal UN Chief Speaking at the start of a session of the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Monday, he also appealed on the warring sides to abide by the ceasefire.

The remarks were Mr Guterres’ first to a UN body since the 15-member council unanimously adopted the resolution at the weekend. The UN chief said he welcomed the move but added that Security Council resolutions “are only meaningful if they are effectively implemented”.

He added that he expects the “resolution to be immediately implemented and sustained” Mr Guterres also called for safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services, and evacuations of the sick and wounded.

Press Association