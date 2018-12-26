10 injured as quake from Mount Etna jolts Sicily

A quake triggered by Mount Etna has jolted eastern Sicily, injuring 10 people and prompting frightened Italian villagers to flee their homes.

Italy’s Civil Protection officials said the quake, at 3.19am Wednesday, was part of a series of some 1,000 tremors, most of them barely perceptible, that are linked to Etna’s ongoing eruption this week.

A smoke column rises from Mount Etna (Salvatore Allegra/AP)

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a road, which was closed for inspection.

Debris in front of the heavily damaged church of Maria Santissima in Fleri (Salvatore Allegra/AP)

The Italian news agency ANSA said an 80-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a house.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no deaths and 10 people were injured.

