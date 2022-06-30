Quiz: How well do you know Stranger Things?

| 17.3°C Dublin

Deirdre Molumbu

After much delay, Stranger Things returned to our screens this year.

It’s been a season that is jam-packed with events – so much so that Netflix released season 4 in two parts.

As of July 1st, all episodes of the new season are now streaming.

It couldn’t have come soon enough as fans have pressing questions aplenty: Will Eleven’s powers return? How will the gang escape the Upside Down and Russia? Cen Vecna be defeated?

Plus we’ll (hopefully) find out the will-they-won't-they conclusions to all those burgeoning romances.

Have you been a fan of the hit Netflix series and how closely have you been paying attention to the show?

Test your knowledge with our latest pop culture quiz.

