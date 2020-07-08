| 7.9°C Dublin

Women who complain about doing the lion's share of chores should just do less of them...

Mary Kenny

During lockdown, studies showed that women did more housework than men. That's because they choose to

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Tony Blair, former British prime minister, has been in the headlines again recently for a controversial confession. What was that about? Iraq? Brexit? His role in the Good Friday Agreement?

No, he admitted, openly, frankly and shamelessly, that he did no housework during the lockdown period (passed in his Buckinghamshire manor). Hoovering? No. Cooking? No. Laundry? Hasn't loaded the washing machine since 1997 (Cherie says "1980"). Shopping? Nope. Cleaning the loo? Absolutely not! He, sort of, has a bit of a tidy of his own room, but the wife and kids do everything else. (During lockdown his two sons, plus pregnant daughter-in-law and two young children, have shared the stately home.) Tony has enjoyed this family time, he told his interviewer, Decca Aitkenhead, which included sharing streamed church services.

Quite the Victorian paterfamilias, eh? Tony's usually presented himself as a cool type of chap, but now he's out of the closet as distinctly not a New Man. Men today, even if they're in their sixties, are expected to say that they believe, totally, in chore-sharing; that it's a holy tenet of equality and that they skivvy away happily in the kitchen whenever required.