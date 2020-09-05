Wine buff: Aoife Carrigy's drinks suggestions for a festival state of mind

'We surely deserve every last frivolous drop that we can squeeze out of this summer'

I've been resisting the indulgence but I've found it impossible to approach this weekend without hankering after what might have been. This weekend last year I was running the Drinks Theatre at Electric Picnic, introducing curious festival lovers to some of the best beverage importers and producers on our island.

Ronan Farrell of WineLab talked about why serving wine on tap from kegs is the air-mile-friendly future for restaurants. Lynne Coyle, who is one of Ireland's few masters of wine and wine director for O'Brien's, introduced us to her own stylish wine-making collaboration. Chef Bryan McCarthy of Greenes Restaurant and Cask cocktail bar teamed up with Barry Walsh of Killahora Orchards to bring us a single field cocktail. And Majken Bech-Bailey of Kildare's Aimsir restaurant illustrated how Ireland's wild larder can provide non-alcoholic drink pairings worthy of a two-star tasting menu.

We've had to change so much about our lives since then. For my mother's 80th birthday in May, myself and my siblings popped a cork in her back garden, picnicking on a selection of Red Oven cakes and bakes, sitting on fold-up seats we had brought along with glasses, coffee flasks and anything else we might need, channelling years of festival-going into service for our so-called 'new normal'.

So much of this summer's socialising has been outdoors and as the seasons shift, it'll be interesting to see how long we can keep that going. I'm holding out for a cosmic joke of an Indian summer as the schools attempt to settle back, but even if the sun doesn't sizzle, there's still time for impromptu picnics or garden gatherings. As any EP veteran can tell you, think layers and rain gear and sunscreen too: anything could happen under September's skies.

So, in honour of the weekend that should have been in it, here's an eclectic picnic selection to lively up a meal without taking the wind out of your sails, or that might work well with both sweet and savoury nibbles. Several were highlights of last year's Drinks Theatre, including WineLab's beaut of a grapefruit-based wine spritz in a can, which turns out to be a perfect pep-me-up to have in your handbag at a big-top dance off. Not that any of us will be going to a gig in a field any time soon, but I've been channelling that festival feeling this summer by cracking open a can in friends' gardens or pouring over ice.

Also included is a Portuguese 'pét nat', a natural sparkling wine that is both rustic and refined and feels just right for drinking outdoors without need for occasion. There's a pink Moscato too, which always puts me in mind of picnics, being fun and frothy and just 5.5pc ABV; and there's Lynne's food-friendly rosé with buckets of personality to stand up to bigger flavours if you felt like getting the barbecue going. All of these are pink and/or fizzy - as is the surprisingly moreish non-alcoholic sparkler included here - because, if we're being fair, we surely deserve every last frivolous drop that we can squeeze out of this summer.

Wine of the week: Ramona Dry Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz

€18 (4 x 250ml cans), 5pc, from Deveney's, Michael's of Mount Merrion, Decent Drinks Club, winelab.ie

Marrying the ease of cracking a beer with the sass of a sommelier-mixed wine spritz, Ramona was born as the side-project of Stateside sommelier Jordan Salcito while she oversaw the beverages at Momofuko. Think effervescent Sicilian white wine juiced up with all-natural citrus fruit flavours. This 'dry' version is lower in alcohol (and calories) but full of clean, zesty character.

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Rosé, Rheingau, Germany

€14.99, 0pc, from Baggot Street Wines, World Wide Wines, Mortons Galway, 1601 Kinsale, Quintessential Wines, wineonline.ie

Off-dry, balanced and booze-free, pair this Pinot Noir fizz with creamy cheeses or charcuterie.

Folias de Baco Uivo Pét-Nat Branco, Douro, Portugal

€24, 11pc, from Loose Cannon, Baggot Street Wines, Lilliput, Green Man Wines and First Draft

Clean and lean, this deceptively simple sparkler pairs brilliantly with savoury tarts and salads or fried snacks.

Rós Rosé 2019, Navarra, Spain

€16.95 (buy one, get one half price for a limited period), 13.5pc from O'Brien's

A juicy, generous rosé of quality and substance fermented with wild yeasts and minimal intervention to allow Garnacha's red-fruit character sing. Try with cold cut meats, tarts and roast vegetable salads.

Innocent Bystander Moscato 2019

€15.99, 5.5pc, from Fresh, The Corkscrew, 64 Wine, Drink Store, Ely Maynooth, World Wide Wines, wineonline.ie

This joyful quaffer marries morello cherry, macerated strawberries and sweet pea fragrance. Perfect with berry-based cakes, tarts and bakes or salty snacks.

Grapevine

Fancy going back to school yourself? Premier Wine Training launches blended wine courses this month, combining socially-distanced, Dublin-based wine tasting sessions with weekly live webinars and Canvas platform interactive learning. Computer-based testing is available for WSET Levels 1 and 2, so these courses are also available online. With extensive trade experience, Maureen O'Hara has a track record of helping students attain above-average results. See premierwinetraining.com

