Weekend Q&A: Sports presenter and author Jacqui Hurley

Born in Cork, Jacqui Hurley grew up in Australia and graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick with a degree in media and communication studies. She has represented Ireland in basketball and played camogie for Cork. In 2009, she became the first-ever female anchor of Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1. She presents the daily sports bulletins and is also a regular anchor of RTÉ's soccer coverage. She lives in Dublin with her husband, Shane, and their two children.

What's your earliest memory?

Being at the airport as a three-year-old telling my mum and dad I didn't want to move to Australia, as we were about to get on a plane and move to the other side of the world.

What was the first book you loved?

The Baby-Sitters Club series - I think I read every single one of them.

What's your best holiday memory?

We took six weeks off at the end of 2017 and brought the kids to Thailand, New Zealand and Dubai. Travelling across New Zealand in a campervan was one of the best experiences we've ever had. Amazing country, amazing people.

What is your biggest fear?

I'm weirdly afraid of sharks, even though I've never come across one and am unlikely to.

What are you most proud of?

I'm incredibly proud that I've just published my first book. It was something I've always wanted to do and I'm so glad I pushed myself to do what was a very ambitious project.

What's your least attractive quality - and your most?

I'm too loud and it's definitely something, with age, that I'm working on... On the flip side, I'm a good listener, so hopefully over time they balance each other out!

What's the first thing you'd do if you were Taoiseach?

Put more effort into solving the housing crisis. The impact it continues to have at every end of the spectrum is staggering - and yet every year passes with little progress.

What's your biggest insecurity?

Wanting to be liked. I think it's something a lot of women, in particular, struggle with and I'm no different.

Who'd you most like to go for a pint with?

The singer Adele. She just looks like she's the absolute craic.

What is your most treasured possession?

Various bits of sports memorabilia I've collected over the years that mean a lot to me.

What's your guilty pleasure?

Chocolate and red wine - the ultimate combo!

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

After my brother Sean died, somebody told us to always remember that "life is for living". I have the phrase up on my living-room wall and it's a constant reminder to us to keep going, even on days when it's a struggle.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

My lounge pants. In fairness, I have a couple of pairs of the same ones, but when I get in from work, they're the first thing I reach for. They keep me comfy around the house and chasing children.

Who are your heroes?

My mum and dad. They gave us everything we could ever ask for in terms of love and support for whatever we needed, and taught us that nothing is impossible.

When did you last cry?

Listening to Geraldine Mullan giving her eulogy in Donegal after the tragic death of her husband and children. I couldn't bear the grief.

How are you coping with the current Covid-19 restrictions?

It's had its ups and downs. Spending time with the kids has been fantastic but working from home was challenging.

What keeps you awake at night?

I'm a good sleeper, to be honest, and I'm usually good at parking things and not letting them bother me. The last thing at night I think of is what I'm grateful for, and that generally sends me off happy.

What's your greatest passion in life?

Sport has been at my very foundation from a young age. I don't think there's anything I'm more passionate about than being involved in it at every level.

If you had to choose only three adjectives to describe yourself, which would you choose?

Friendly, sporty, opinionated.

What's your favourite film?

Anchorman. Maybe it's an industry thing, but I've watched it hundreds of times and the jokes never get old. I also love Will Ferrell.

What's the last TV show you binge-watched?

Ten years later, I'm still binge-watching Grey's Anatomy. I'm loving Little Fires Everywhere at the moment too.

What one piece of advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Probably the same thing I told myself back then - if you work hard, things generally work out the way they're supposed to, so don't stress too much about it.

What do you regret not doing in the last year?

Going to more matches! If I'd known I'd have to wait so long to get back on a sideline, I would have doubled my intake of games in the first half of the year.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility.

What does your dream weekend look like?

Having a bit of craic with the kids, a barbecue with friends and watching a match.

What job would you be terrible at?

A Monday-to-Friday office job.

Do you believe in a God?

I do. But my views on the Catholic Church and its treatment of people need a deeper dive.

Jacqui Hurley's first book, 'Girls Play Too: Inspiring Stories of Irish Sportswomen', is published by Merrion Press

Irish Independent