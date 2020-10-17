Weekend hotlist: From music from three of Spain's most celebrated composers to livestreams from Roddy Doyle and Maggie O'Farrell

What we want to see, do and buy this weekend...

Functional fashion

Although new gear is no guarantee that you'll stick with a fitness plan, it will certainly give you the motivation to get started. COS's Active collection, which first launched in May of this year, marries ergonomic design with sustainability and is stylish enough to make you look forward to working up a sweat.

Its latest drop for men and women includes technical hooded vests made from recycled polyester, recycled nylon-mix performance leggings, and relaxed-fit organic cotton hoodies that shouldn't be reserved for the gym only. There's also a new selection of exercise-related lifestyle products, including the citrus and cedarwood-scented Steamery Sport Wash laundry detergent.

BUY: See cosstores.com

Forever flowers

The Crate dried wreath

Dried blooms are enjoying a chic comeback, thanks to their vintage vibe and the fact they last longer than fresh varieties, making them more sustainable. Online flower-delivery company The Crate offers a wow-factor dried bunch, created using dried grasses and flowers and wild birch stems (€40, delivery in Dublin only). They've also just launched a handmade seasonal dried wreath with bougainvillea, beech leaves, chamomile and rhodanthe flowers (€60), woven on to a wreath base that can be hung indoors or outside, which is available for nationwide delivery. Although they will become more fragile over time, the wreaths are designed to be long-lasting.

BUY: See thecrate.ie

From the heart

A film photography project by Niamh Barry exploring the stories of members of Dublin's queer community opens at Hen's Teeth art store, Blackpitts, Dublin 8, this Wednesday and runs until October 24. Proceeds from Queer Hearts of Dublin exhibition (above) will go in aid of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), specifically helping those in Direct Provision who are LGBTQ+.

DETAILS: See instagram.com/narryphotographyvids

Musical must

Jaime Martin of the RTE NSO

Music from three of Spain's most celebrated composers features in a concert this Friday with Chief Conductor Jaime Martín as part of RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra LIVE. Taking place at 7pm from the National Concert Hall, it will be livestreamed in HD on RTÉ Culture and broadcast live on RTÉ lyric fm.

DETAILS: See rte.ie/culture

Fright fest

Ireland's scariest film event, IFI Horrorthon (below), is online from October 22-26 with some fabulously frightening films from all around the world. Highlights include the Derek Carl remake of The Brain That Wouldn't Die, a Q&A with Gremlins director Joe Dante and horror comedy Uncle Peckerhead, with individual online screenings costing €7.50.

Asylum is showing as part of the IFI Horrorthon

DETAILS: See ifihome.ie

Books & banter

This year's International Literature Festival Dublin can be experienced anywhere, as the festival moves online with a programme of livestreams, pre-recorded chats and podcasts. The line-up features big literary names including Roddy Doyle and Maggie O'Farrell, and an evening with author and musician Bob Geldof.

DETAILS: October 22-28; see ilfdublin.com

The Green Buy

Little Organics

Delicate baby skin needs lots of TLC, and Little Organics baby skincare is an all-natural choice made from Irish spring water. The range includes bubble bath, shampoo, moisturiser and body wash containing ingredients that meet the same standards as organic foods. They are gentle and non-irritating, as well as vegan and vegetarian-friendly, with recyclable packaging. BUY: €9.99 each; see petitavenue.ie

Next weekend...

Noteworthy

Achill Harp Festival

Showcasing the diverse forms of the harp and harp music, Achill International Harp Festival takes place online from October 23-25. Performers include trad music legends Steve Cooney and Dermot Byrne, and harpist and comedian Ursula Burns, aka The Dangerous Harpist. Master craftsman Graham Wright also shows what's involved in the making of an Achill harp from his workshop.

DETAILS: See achillharpfestival.ie

Burren beauty

Burren Winterage Weekend

The Burren Winterage Weekend, an online celebration of the unique farming traditions of the area, is running from October 21-25. Speakers include The Shepherd's Life author James Rebanks, and there will also be children's book readings, a Burren animals art workshop and recipe demonstrations.

DETAILS: See burrenwinterage.com





Onwards

Logo tights

Chanel tights.

Whatever about the financial cost of cladding your legs in Fendi and Chanel hosiery, it's the fear of getting a ladder in them that's the real killer.

Kanye's US presidential bid

Hard to believe that he's still hanging on in there but that's 2020 for you.

TV shockers

Once you know that Flora in The Haunting of Bly Manor is played by the actress who voices Peppa Pig, it cannot be unheard.

Bradigans

Hailey Bieber

The concept of a knitted bra and matching cardigan as worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, is not one for Irish weather.

Halloween treats

Save us from ourselves and giant bags of fizzy ghost jellies that demand to be eaten in one sitting.

Upwards

Borat's social

Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego

media debut Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego provides some welcome light relief in advance of the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on October 23.

Long johns

The secret weapon everyone needs to successfully tackle outdoor dining.

The Witches reboot

If you thought Anjelica Huston was terrifying in the original, Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch is even scarier.

Niksen

Moving on from hygge, we're all over this Dutch art of literally doing nothing and being idle.

Lily Collins' eyebrows

Lily Collins

Proving to be the biggest star of her show Emily in Paris. Beauty fans are obsessed.

