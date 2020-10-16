| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There's not a huge amount left to love about Dublin, particularly when living here comes at such a high price

Ellen Coyne

Expand

Close

The more time I've spent at home, the less at home I've been feeling. The last few years have been a scramble to try to make sure I can stay in Dublin forever - an aspiration I've had my whole life. One pandemic later, and I'm sure I want to leave.

I've managed to spend most of my twenties living in Dublin, including five beloved years on the chaotic Talbot Street. Walking to work on a crisp bright morning over O'Connell bridge, or home late at night down an oddly pristine Grafton Street, I would often feel a sudden swell of affection for the city. I loved Dublin so much, I was sentimental for it even while I was still here. But since March, I have been grasping for the things that made me so fond of the city and finding only vapour.

Dublin normally means a full social life that overflows at weekends and spills into weeknights. It's a place where you can luxuriate in spontaneity: when everything is happening around you, all the time, there's no need to plan. Now that those things are gone, I'm suddenly conscious that there's not a huge amount left to love about Dublin. Particularly when living here comes at such a high price.