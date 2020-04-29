The hotlist: what we want to see, do and buy online this weekend

Weddings might be off the cards at present but engagements certainly are not, with quarantine proposals on the rise. Brides-to-be have time to consider some of the finer details, such as what jewellery they'd like to don on their big day.

Next Level Bridal from Irish jewellery studio One Dame Lane is a collection of handmade cascading earrings and statement pieces, which designer Lyndsey Cavanagh describes as being polished, mod and cool, and for the bride who wants to do things differently. Prices start from €75 for a single coin pearl on fine cable gold-fill chain.

BUY: See onedamelane.com

Word up

Expand Close Trustwordie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trustwordie

Sometimes a video call just doesn't cut it, and this is where the joy of receiving written communication in the post comes in. Joy Redmond of quirky greeting-card range Trustwordie says she had mixed feelings about producing greeting cards for the times we're living in. But she received so many requests from friends and customers that she decided to give it a go and hopes that they bring a little joy during a difficult time. There are six cards in total, including a 'School's Out Colour In' postcard for children to colour in and send to the pals they're missing and 'Virtual Birthday and Celebrate Later' cards to let people know that their big occasions won't be forgotten.

BUY: From €2.50; see trustword.ie

Stay strong

A new online gallery at the National Museum of Ireland aims to provide hope and inspiration during the pandemic. 'Reflections on Resilience' displays a wide range of objects from the museum's collection that demonstrate our collective fortitude, such as birds like the falcon, which survived near-extinction, and a knitted 'Repeal' banner. The museum is also inviting people to post photos on Twitter of items in their lives and homes that they consider to be a symbol of resilience, using the hashtag #ReflectionsonResilience. DETAILS: See museum.ie

Art for all

Expand Close Homelife at Crawford Gallery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Homelife at Crawford Gallery

Cork's Crawford Art Gallery has a rich line-up of content and events to bring the gallery experience into people's homes. As well as exhibitions and a Work of the Week feature, the Learn and Explore programme (above) includes activities such as a step-by-step timelapse video of figure drawing.

DETAILS: See crawfordartgallery.ie

Tune in

A new on-demand section is now available on RadioMoLI, the Museum of Literature Ireland's digital radio station. Listeners can access podcasts and readings, interviews and lectures with authors like Anne Enright, Marian Keyes (below) and Roddy Doyle, as well as literary academics and poetry readings, via the museum's website, with new content added every week.

DETAILS: See moli.ie/radio

Short stuff

Fishamble theatre company is inviting all people of every age and from all around to world to express themselves through drama and write their own 600 word Tiny Play in response to the prompt 'Change'. The closing date is Friday, May 8 and Fishamble will publish a selection of the plays on its website, with the chosen writers receiving a prize of Fishamble playscripts.

DETAILS: fishamble.com

The green buy

Expand Close Jo Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jo Browne

Are stress and being indoors giving you 'isolation skin'? Carlow company Jo Browne has an all-natural skincare treat in the form of its Facial Cleansing Balm containing organic camellia oil, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production. Handmade with fragrant essential oils, it comes in an eco-friendly bamboo container with a bamboo face cloth.

BUY: €34, jobrowne.com





Next week...

Brighter days

Expand Close Darkness into Light / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Darkness into Light

Over 250,000 people were expected to do Darkness Into Light on May 9, the annual walk to highlight the struggle against suicide and self-harm, and a major source of funding for Pieta House. Instead, Electric Ireland and Pieta have launched the 'Sunrise' appeal, asking people to donate to the charity and rise at 5.30am next Saturday to watch the sunrise together, but apart, and show solidarity for those affected by suicide.

DETAILS: See darknessintolight.ie

High note

Expand Close Wexford Opera Festival / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wexford Opera Festival

Opera lovers now have the opportunity to see the first-ever professional performance in English of The Veiled Prophet by Dublin-born composer Charles Villiers Standford. Presented last year at Wexford Opera Festival and available on the RTÉ Player, it's performed by a largely Irish cast including soprano Sinéad Campbell-Wallace and tenor Gavan Ring. DETAILS: See rte.ie/player and wexfordopera.com





Onwards

Baking battles

Expand Close Baking battles / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baking battles

It feels like you're not in the isolation game properly unless you have a sourdough starter on the go

Meghan and Harry's tell-all book

Of all the things to potentially look forward to in August, the publication of a Sussex biography is not one of them

Sopping sleeves

The annoying and ever-present by-product of so much hand-washing

Mrs Hinch clothing range

There are talks of the Instagram star launching her own fashion line but we'd rather she stuck to sharing her top cleaning tips

Girls Aloud 20th anniversary reunion tour talks

Expand Close Cheryl Cole / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cheryl Cole

Some things are best left in the past...





Upwards

Mules

Expand Close Bottega Veneta / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bottega Veneta

The high-fashion and infinitely more glamorous alternative to house slippers. Make ours a pair of these Bottega Venetas

Stanley Tucci's cocktails

From Negronis to Quarantinis, The Devil Wears Prada actor is the new mixology god

Backyard bird watching

Spring and being housebound makes it an excellent time to start becoming a twitcher

Yoga in the bath tub

We're intrigued that this is what Bianca Jagger is doing in quarantine, even if we're not sure of the logistics

Cameron Diaz's big screen return

Expand Close Cameron Diaz / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cameron Diaz

The actress is not ruling out coming out of retirement, and this can only be a good thing

Weekend Magazine