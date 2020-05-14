The hotlist: Things to see, do and buy online this week

We might be in lockdown, but there's still plenty going on

High-street hit

This spring/summer, Mango's style game is especially strong with everything a summer wardrobe might need, from romantic flowy dresses to military-inspired two-piece combos, and an accessories collection notable for its plaited leather bags, brightly coloured sandals and futuristic sunglasses.

The brand, which donated two million face masks to hospitals in Spain, is also donating 1pc of its sales revenue from physical stores as they start to reopen to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the work of WHO.

BUY: Printed trousers, €39.99, and shirt, €39.99. See shop.mango.com/ie

Everyday extraordinary

Expand Close Yinka Shonibare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yinka Shonibare

Today is National Drawing Day and the Hugh Lane Gallery invites you to celebrate it with a digital-art activity. Artist Megan Scott's film, available specially for the day that's in it, shows how to transform everyday objects in a fun way and references how an artist can approach drawing in different ways to explore their ideas, such as the work of Yinka Shonibare (above) represented in the gallery's collection. DETAILS: See hughlane.ie

On the dot

Expand Close Kerry Collins Anna Groniecka Photography (www. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kerry Collins

If you're looking to support Irish makers, Green Dot is an excellent place to find interesting and unique pieces. The store and online shop, owned and curated by Lisa Tonge, stocks the work of over 40 Irish-based designers and makers, including Inchydoney Candles, Golden Forest Boutique jewellery and Siobhain Steele Ceramics, with the emphasis on eco-friendly products and sustainability. One of Green Dot's care packages, filled with Irish-made treasures, is a lovely way to show someone you're thinking of them. We especially love its prints selection, which includes the vibrant work of Cork artist Kerry Collins (above).

BUY: Print, €30; see greendotdesignshop.com

Soul food

A new digital chicken-recipe cookbook, which is available to download for a donation, is raising funds for the Feed the Heroes charity organisation to help support medical workers during Covid-19. 'Feed the Heroes Cookbook', from Irish chicken producer Manor Farm, features 22 easy-to-make recipes by Irish chefs including Darina Allen and foodies such as Simon Delaney. Manor Farm hopes to raise €20,000 by May 20. DETAILS: See chicken.ie/feedtheheroes

Art adventures

Expand Close IMMA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IMMA

While IMMA remains closed, its Explorer at Home art activities (above), updated every Wednesday, offer lots of art-making ideas for both adults and children. From creating notecards with pressed flowers to making crystals from sugar, they are all inspired by particular artworks in the IMMA collection.

DETAILS: See imma.ie

Share the love

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (below) wants to chart the positive impact Irish people are making in response to Covid-19 at home and abroad. Whether it's frontline work or small acts of neighbourly kindness, the museum is asking for stories for a new exhibition, #EPICIrish, to document how we Irish are pulling together at this time.

Expand Close EPIC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp EPIC

DETAILS: See dublin.epicchq.com/share-your-covid19-story

Write on

Creative writing centre Fighting Words has plenty of resources to keep young scribes busy. To celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland's national day of free creativity for children and young people on June 13, Great Lighthouses of Ireland and Fighting Words are inviting kids aged 7-12 to create a story inspired by lighthouses (closing date for entries is May 19).

DETAILS: See fightingwords.ie

The green buy

Expand Close Glass tumblers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glass tumblers

Beauty, ingenuity and fun infuse Dublin-based Home Street Home's collection of Irish décor designs and statement pieces from around the world. Over 90pc of stock is made from reclaimed woods or recycled materials only, from one-off furniture pieces to hand-stitched Lokta paper notebooks made by a Nepalese community project. BUY: Recycled glass tumblers, from €4.95 each; see homestreethome.ie





Next week...

Join the literati

Expand Close Fernanda Melchor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fernanda Melchor

A new six-part podcast of conversations with authors from around the world launches on Monday. Portals, from International Literature Festival Dublin, is hosted by Caelainn Hogan, and gives a flavour of the festival which was due to take place this month, with a re-imagined version happening in autumn instead. Authors featured include Mexican writer Fernanda Melchor (above) and British novelist David Peace. DETAILS: See ILFDublin.com





Upwards

Ice cream debates

Expand Close Brunch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brunch

Discussing the merits of a Brunch over an Iceberger can take up a lot of a Zoom session.

Logan Vs Rock

Although peace now reigns between Johnny and Dickie, it was a good feud while it lasted.

Boozy make-up tutorials

Expand Close Rihanna / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rihanna

Rihanna gets slightly rowdy debuting her new range of blushers on YouTube and it looks like more fun than baking banana bread.

'Conversations with Friends'

Normal People fans will be able to get their next Rooney fix in a new upcoming TV adaptation.

Grey ombré hair

We're all over 'grombré' - aka letting your greys blend with the rest of your colour.

Onwards

Focaccia art

Expand Close Focaccia art / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Focaccia art

This lockdown trend is pretty but we'd prefer to eat our bread instead of taking Insta-worthy pictures of it.

Festival fashion

Seems increasingly unlikely that an occasion to wear denim cut-offs, Hunter wellies and a full face of glitter will present itself this year.

Overenthusiastic gardening

Dangerous. Just ask Queen's Brian May and his torn buttocks that required hospitalisation.

Being the next Richard and Judy

Expand Close Vogue and Spencer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vogue and Spencer

Vogue William's and Spencer Matthews' self-confessed ambition - but they're better than that.

Waiting lists

Nail appointments, driving tests and dental examinations. There's a lot of necessary but unavoidable 'getting in line' ahead.