The heat is on: Diarmuid Gavin's handy tips to care for your garden during a drought

Here's how to help your garden survive a spell of drought... and bounce back more beautiful than ever

Diarmuid Gavin

In parts of the country, the drought continues - with only sporadic drenchings of rain. Where I am, the weather has been dramatic: Caribbean sunshine, thunderstorms... and then drought. Irish Water tells us that the hosepipe ban will continue through to September, so how do we cope in the garden?

If your lawn suffers from a lack of rain, and your fruit and veg plead for more and more moisture, what should you do? Well, you have to develop a strategy to manage your water resources in the garden.

First thing is: enjoy the garden. Get out and use your space, relax and start seeing the potential for the future. Maybe now is when you should start planning for your paved areas, pavilions and barbecues. During lockdown, we've all begun to make garden improvement plans.

