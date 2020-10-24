'The end of the road' - what a 700km coastal path can teach us about Covid

Do you remember the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011?

Wait, don't stop reading! I'm not piling on the gloom. I want to share a story that may help put this lockdown, and the Worst Year of All Time, into perspective.

On March 11, 2011, an earthquake of magnitude nine struck off the eastern coast of Honshu. It was followed by a terrifying tsunami and a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi reactors. Eighteen thousand people were left dead or missing - the biggest mass loss of life in Japan since Nagasaki.

Images of that sea, sweeping in to smash buildings and toss cars around like toys, and of that black reactor smoke rocketed around the world.

"People felt the earth shake in Tokyo too," one local told me when I visited Tohoku, the region devastated by those events, several years later. After the quake and its aftermath, Japan even developed a "ghost problem", with multiple reports of sightings, as Richard Lloyd Parry wrote in Ghosts of the Tsunami: Death and Life in Japan's Disaster Zone.

How is this hopeful? In itself, it's not. What's hopeful is what has happened since: 2021 marks a decade since the disaster and, next March, the torch relay for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will start in Fukushima. The aim is to showcase the recovery that has taken place since the disaster. The torch relay's theme? 'Hope lights our way'.

When I visited, I saw the high-water marks from that day and was told how the water drained back before the tsunami, leaving the sea floor exposed. But it was hard to imagine, because so much rebuilding had taken place.

This year, a museum on the disaster opened in Futaba. Tohoku has also created the Michinoku Coastal Trail, stretching 700km from Aomori to Fukushima prefectures.

It threads through fishing villages, protected forests, past mountain towns, cliffs and sea caves, aiming to showcase not just sensational landscapes, but the stories of how those people and places persevered. Large parts of the trail pass through the Sanriku Fukko (Reconstruction) National Park, specifically created to contribute to the recovery.

'Michinoku' is the ancient word for Tohoku, reflecting a remote region of harsh winters and rugged landscapes. It means 'the end of the road'. But the Michinoku Coastal Trail doesn't feel like the end of anything. It's meant as a fresh start.

Ten years ago, that disaster engulfed everything. In Japan, it was everything. Now it is history, and the news is good. Right now, this pandemic is engulfing everything. It is everything. But it will be history too.

