| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The American dream is over as the US is now vilified as a nest of racism and the product of slavery

Mary Kenny

Once 'the land of the free and the home of the brave', the American dream has soured

Mary Kenny. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Mary Kenny. Photo by Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny. Photo by Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny. Photo by Tony Gavin

We'll soon be at July 4, always celebrated as American Independence Day, but I wonder if there will be more protests against the United States than celebrations?

When did we fall out of love with America? When did so many attitudes change from seeing it as the "land of the free and the home of the brave" to what Iranian fundamentalists have termed "the Great Satan". America is now vilified as a nest of racism, sexism (the reaction being the #MeToo movement) and the product of slavery. Its president, Donald Trump, is abhorred and ridiculed in equal measure and its police forces compared to Nazis - God be with the days when the American cop was a benign Irishman in a friendly neighbourhood movie.

After the killing of George Floyd, a cultural revolution erupted around the world protesting against America's treatment of its black population. From Kinsale to Düsseldorf, people took to the streets to proclaim that "Black Lives Matter", often carrying images of George Floyd, a new American martyr. In Galway, the monument to Christopher Columbus was daubed for the crime of 'founding' America at all.