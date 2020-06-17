Sunshine, baking and The Wild Atlantic Way: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Yellow is the definitive summer shade but, whatever the weather, a sartorial splash of this mood-enhancing hue will bring some sunshine into your life.

It's a colour that Irish people sometimes shy away from, thinking it's difficult to pull off, but Marks & Spencer's softly hued linen-blend midi dress is a true crowd-pleaser.

With a classic check print and gently fitted at the waist, with cut-out detailing at the back, the dress features cooling technology to keep you comfortable - all of which combines to make for easy-breezy, joyous summer dressing.

BUY: Dress, €54; earrings, €13; shoes, €65. See marksandspencer.com/ie

Dingle delight

Helen and Brian Heaton's award-winning boutique Dingle property Castlewood House plans to welcome guests from July 3. While the couple were waiting to open their doors, they set up an online shop which serves as a virtual studio for Irene Wood's artwork. Irene, who works in oil and palette knife - and who is also Helen's mother - specialises in landscape paintings and finds her inspiration in the countryside and nature. Prints and original oils are available depicting scenes from around Dingle such as Ballyferriter sheep and boats on Ballydavid Beach.

BUY: Prices start from €65; see castlewooddingle.com/shop

Go west

Galway lakeside hotel Glenlo Abbey opens its doors on June 29 with a number of enticing experiences available. The three-night Wild Atlantic Way package includes a complimentary self-drive map for guests to explore the region with a picnic hamper, à la carte breakfast each morning, a round of golf, and dinner on an evening of your choice in The Pullman, formerly part of the original Orient Express train.

DETAILS: From €255 per room per night; see glenloabbeyhotel.ie

Virtual tour

The latest instalment of IMMA Screen, the online series celebrating works from the IMMA collection to view at home, is available on Tuesday. Irish artist Vivienne Dick's 1981 film Visibility: Moderate (above) is part fiction, part documentary, and follows American tourist Margaret Ann Irinsky on her travels around Ireland.

DETAILS: See imma.ie

Weave magic

Master the traditional skill of basket-making (above) at your own kitchen table with Helena Golden Willow Woman's workshops. Wooden jigs and willow rods are delivered to your home, with live tuition by Helena over Zoom, during which you'll learn various weaving techniques and weave your own plant pot, vase or bird feeder.

DETAILS: €65, workshop dates July 4 and 18; see helenagoldenwillow.com

Flour power

For anyone eager to show off their newly acquired lockdown baking skills, the Cork International Hotel is hosting its first virtual Great Cork Bake Off, running until July 20. The theme is 'What I Missed During Lockdown' and amateur bakers are asked to submit photos of their creations - with a prize of a stay in the hotel on offer for the overall winner.

DETAILS: Email entries to smurphy@trigonhotels.com

The green buy

Would you like your perfume to last longer? Then perfume oil is the way forward. Irish ethical and eco-friendly company Oxmantown Skincare has a range of divinely-scented botanical options. Warm and woody, 20 Cedar Atlas is hand-blended, with cedarwood, rosemary, bergamot and frankincense. The gender-neutral oil comes in a travel-friendly 10ml roller bottle. BUY: €29; see oxmantownskincare.ie

Next weekend:

Connect with classical

The online concert mini-series 'Behind Closed Doors' sees tenor Gavan Ring and pianist Fiachra Garvey (above) perform favourites from Mozart and Schubert on Friday, which is free to view. On Sunday, pianist Finghin Collins is joined by an ensemble of wind players for Mozart and Beethoven quintets, originally due to take place in March. Free for existing ticket holders; available to all others for €10. DETAILS: See westwicklowfestival.com; droghedaclassicalmusic.com

And relax…

Yoga studio The Space Between is marking tomorrow with an online Summer Solstice Sound Bath. Sound baths are associated with a meditative state, leading to reduced stress and deep relaxation and tickets for the 75-minute event, which takes place at 8pm, cost from €15, with frontline workers going free. No previous experience of meditation or sound baths is required. DETAILS: See thespacebetween.ie

Onwards

Tiny foods: TikTok's mini fried eggs are the latest fiddly miniature cooking trend that's probably best just ignored.

Digital Fashion Weeks: If the London offering last weekend is anything to go by, these are going to be utterly underwhelming.

Joe Wicks' scaled back PE classes: Down from five to three days a week. Please don't let them end completely.

Love Island's winter series: Not happening. Fans are going to have to wait until summer 2021.

Unseasonal bed covers: If your duvet tog rating is higher than 7.5, you're in for some uncomfortable sweaty nights.

Upwards

Dramatic eye make-up: In the era of the face mask, there's no place for lipstick.

Dermot Bannon The Opera: Cancel any plans you had for Friday evening because you need to watch this, as part of RTÉ's Comic Relief fundraiser.

Period dramas: The Luminaries, with Eve Hewson, starting tomorrow on BBC One might become our new Poldark.

Window shopping: A lot less stressful than crossing a store's threshold and still provides a vague retail thrill.

Kit Harington's buzz cut: Finally leaving Jon Snow's curls behind him a year after Game of Thrones has ended.

