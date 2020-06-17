Streaming picks of the week - Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods

While this column routinely reviews the internet's best offerings, sometimes a tentative preview is called for. Why tentative? Who doesn't want whatever Will Ferrell produces to be as magnificent as Blades of Glory, or Anchorman (the first one) - especially when tackling something sacred like Eurovision?

His latest brainchild sees singers Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) land the opportunity to represent their country at the song contest, despite a raging lack of enthusiasm from their fellow Icelanders. The first time Ferrell encountered/endured Eurovision was in 1999 when visiting his Swedish in-laws. The reasons the experience left its mark are twofold: (a) the Swedes won that year, and (b) Will couldn't believe America had given such a hard pass to something so gloriously ridiculous.

Ferrell's ode to Eurovision is 21 years in the making, but is it any good?

At the time of going to print, that remains to be seen. Fans of Graham Norton's chipper tones and quips about honing camel toes will be in heaven. Other saving graces come via Pierce Brosnan's Erick - Lars' impossibly swarthy father - who brings levels of ruggedness only previously exhibited by Captain Birdseye's latest incarnation. Is Erick proud of Lars' achievements? No. He scorns them, mostly with his steely eyes. Hopefully, viewers won't feel inclined to do the same come June 26. Read More Also streaming Da 5 Bloods Netflix, streaming now In 2018, Oscar-winning director Spike Lee gave us an amazing autopsy of the conservative American psyche, thanks to his starkly hilarious BlacKkKlansman. Now, via Netflix, he regales us with the tale of four African-American vets (plus a panic-stricken son) returning to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader - with the added bonus of possible buried treasure. If you've not seen it as yet, consider it an education, peppered with japes and pertinant poignancy. Dads Apple TV+, streaming now Bryce Dallas Howard dons her director hat for this new documentary showcasing an array of fathers and how they deal with being dads. Featuring personal accounts from such famous faces as Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Jimmy Fallon, Kenan (& Kel) Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris and Will Smith (to name but a few) - it casts a light on not just how exhausted they all look, but also how shell-shocked they are. Even so, they're besotted. Athlete A Netflix, June 24 Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk's film follows reporters as they reveal the extensive cover-up and cruelty culture permitted to thrive within the world of elite gymnastics. Equal parts devastating and inspiring, this documentary observes the attorney fighting the institutions, and - most importantly - the whistle-blowers who refused to be silenced. Rise Up NOW TV, streaming now This documentary, marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination, examines his extensive civil rights legacy. Catch it quick though; it's due to disappear from Sky's service for the commitment-phobic on June 30. Toy Story That Time Forgot Disney+, streaming now A playdate goes awry when the gang find themselves in uncharted territory (again). Triceratops Trixie and Rex's Robo-arms are under pressure to corral everyone back to Bonnie's room when a gaggle of action figures turn out to be dangerously delusional! This 22 minutes of pure joy from 2014, plus some deleted scenes, is new to Disney+.

Read More