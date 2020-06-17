| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Streaming picks of the week - Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods

Netflix, June 26

Eurovision Song Contet: The Story of Fire Saga - Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir. Photo: Elizabeth Viggiano Expand

Close

Eurovision Song Contet: The Story of Fire Saga - Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir. Photo: Elizabeth Viggiano

Eurovision Song Contet: The Story of Fire Saga - Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir. Photo: Elizabeth Viggiano

Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX

Eurovision Song Contet: The Story of Fire Saga - Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir. Photo: Elizabeth Viggiano

Sheena McGinley

While this column routinely reviews the internet's best offerings, sometimes a tentative preview is called for. Why tentative? Who doesn't want whatever Will Ferrell produces to be as magnificent as Blades of Glory, or Anchorman (the first one) - especially when tackling something sacred like Eurovision?

His latest brainchild sees singers Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) land the opportunity to represent their country at the song contest, despite a raging lack of enthusiasm from their fellow Icelanders. The first time Ferrell encountered/endured Eurovision was in 1999 when visiting his Swedish in-laws. The reasons the experience left its mark are twofold: (a) the Swedes won that year, and (b) Will couldn't believe America had given such a hard pass to something so gloriously ridiculous.

Ferrell's ode to Eurovision is 21 years in the making, but is it any good?

Related Content