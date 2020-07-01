| 15.4°C Dublin

Streaming picks of the week: Roll Red Roll, Dark and the big screen adaptation of Hamilton

Netflix, streaming now

Compulsory viewing: Roll Red Roll Expand

Sheena McGinley

The night was August 11, 2012. The town was Steubenville, which comprised of 18,000 residents who would die for their school football team. While this all-too-familiar event occurred in midwestern America, it could be any sleepy suburb across the globe.   In Steubenville, on this particular night, a 16-year-old girl had "too much to drink" at a party. She was "helped" into a car by footballers, and then driven to other parties.

Photos of her were posted across social media. Teammates made YouTube videos, guffawing about what was happening to this unconscious soul. Perhaps there was consent confusion? Not the case; most of those in the video are seen cackling about the violation of what they referred to as "a dead girl".

Sickened by what she saw online, particularly the victim-blaming deployed by parents, blogger Alexandria Goddard felt compelled to investigate.

