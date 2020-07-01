Streaming picks of the week: Roll Red Roll, Dark and the big screen adaptation of Hamilton

The night was August 11, 2012. The town was Steubenville, which comprised of 18,000 residents who would die for their school football team. While this all-too-familiar event occurred in midwestern America, it could be any sleepy suburb across the globe. In Steubenville, on this particular night, a 16-year-old girl had "too much to drink" at a party. She was "helped" into a car by footballers, and then driven to other parties.

Photos of her were posted across social media. Teammates made YouTube videos, guffawing about what was happening to this unconscious soul. Perhaps there was consent confusion? Not the case; most of those in the video are seen cackling about the violation of what they referred to as "a dead girl".

Sickened by what she saw online, particularly the victim-blaming deployed by parents, blogger Alexandria Goddard felt compelled to investigate.

This 2018 Sundance-winning documentary landed on Netflix two weeks ago and could be crudely described as a hybrid of Don't F*** With Cats and Trial By Media's Big Dan episode. I bandy about terms like "mandatory viewing" a lot; in this instance, it's categorically compulsory. Also Streaming Hamilton Disney+, streaming now Listen, don’t let the cinematic debacle that was Cats turn you off Broadway-turned-movie ventures for life. While CGI felines with unnervingly human appendages was never going to work on an up-close and personal level, the same won’t be said for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unique homage to Hamilton. By way of a US history lesson, he was the first US Secretary of State and a leading Founding Father. Disney pushed the release date forward by an entire year when the lockdown occurred. Can’t imagine why... Home Game Netflix, streaming now If you’re seeking something that makes for slightly less heavy viewing, how about some light caber-tossing? Indeed, one of Scotland’s fabled pastimes features in this (relatively) new docuseries charting the world’s maddest sports and their place of origin. Also making the cut includes Roller Derby (Texas), Voodoo Wrestling (Congo), Freediving (Philippines), and Calcio Storico — an Italian form of rugby with zero rules employed. Here’s where one could make a disparaging Six Nations quip, but who has space for that? This series has been such a success, Season 2 has been earmarked for a 2022 release. Presumably, hurling will make an appearance in that series. Greyhound Apple TV+, July 10 Based on CS Forester’s 1955 novel, this movie — which was clearly made with the big screen in mind given the stunning nautical acrobatics on display — has been made possible thanks to the screenplay writing talents of one Tom Hanks. As expected, it also stars Tom Hanks. He plays Navy veteran Commander Ernest Krause, who must protect a convoy of ships traveling across the Atlantic during World War II. Elisabeth Shue and Stephen Graham (Liverpudlian who’s been in everything) also star. Dark Netflix, streaming now Is the newly dropped Season 3 set in 2020? Or 1986? Is it 1953? Maybe it’s all of the above? Are you watching the subtitled or questionably-dubbed version of this warped German sci-fi? If that’s too many questions for you, yet you fancy something dystopian, just stream Freaks instead.