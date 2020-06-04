Streaming pick of the week: Tissues at the ready - the Fab Five are back for another emotional season of Queer Eye 

Season Five dropped like it was hot yesterday, and - for the first time - we've been treated to 10 episodes. "Yaaas Queeen!" (it's mandatory to use JVN's trademark warrior call when mentioning Queer Eye - I don't make the rules).

Among the various souls experiencing the 'Fab Five' whirlwind are: a newly-qualified paediatrician who has no idea how 'gorge' she is; an anxious 18-year-old activist who needs to carve out some self-care time; one of Philly's few openly gay clergymen getting to grips with himself; and a gym-owner stuck in the 1990s, despite his famous sister.

Personal highlights include Jonathan clearly attempting to locate the most inappropriate place to twerk -which has to be the living room of a seemingly staunch Catholic household...

Read More

For those yet to sample the unbridled joy of Tan, JVN, Karamo, Antoni and Bobby, may I recommend episode three of Season 1, entitled Dega Don't. Featuring a MAGA-loving officer, it's as powerful as it is unifying.

You could call it contrived and saccharine, but I challenge anyone not to be moved by the way they connect to each participant; all five have endured hardships and therefore genuinely know how to tap into a well of walled emotions. If you are unable to deal with the roller-coaster of tears, do bear in mind you get five reveals for the price of one; always a bonus! It's a balm we all need right now.

Also Streaming

Artemis Fowl

Disney+, June 12

As part of our ‘new normal’, we’re getting big releases directly to our tellies. Based on the best-selling book by our very own Eoin Colfer, and brought to screen by Kenneth Branagh, it’s set to be fantastical epic adventure, transporting viewers to magical new worldsd. It stars Dublin-born and Kilkenny-bred Ferdia Shaw, alongside big names like Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench. June also sees Disney Insider Ep.106 profile Colfer, as he goes on an Irish countryside jaunt.

13 Reasons Why

Netflix, streaming now

Season 4 of Netflix’s controversial Heathers-inspired teen drama, from the mind of Jay Asher, arrived yesterday. The final series will focus on Liberty High School’s Senior Class, as they prepare for graduation. However, before they bid adieu, they’ll have to keep a(nother) dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that may alter their lives forever...

You Don’t Nomi

Amazon Prime, June 12

Whenever 1995’s Showgirls is mentioned, it’s nigh impossible for your first thought not to be Twin Peaks’ Kyle McLachlan and Saved By The Bell’s Elizabeth Berkley doing their best Flipper impression in that pool. Paul Verhoeven’s depiction of Vegas dancers has been universally met with derision — up until recently, that is. It seems a growing fanbase is engaged in an endless debate regarding its artistic merits. Who knew... Guided by a long line of film critics, professors and ardent devotees, Jeffrey McHale’s documentary explores the legacy and broader implications of Verhoeven’s film, tracing its complicated journey from notorious flop to cult classic and unlikely artistic resurrection. Seriously.

Beastie Boys Story

Apple TV+, streaming now

This may have been streaming for the last few weeks, however, unless you’re a massive Beasties fan, this gem may have passed you by. It sees Mike D and Ad-Rock share their tale through Spike Jonze’s lens. A fitting homage to founder MCA, who passed away in 2012.

Reality X

Netflix, June 10

For all the zombie-lovers among you...

Read More

Weekend Magazine