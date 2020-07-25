Streaming pick of the week: The Umbrella Academy

Comic book aficionados, rejoice! Season 2 of the supercharged series based on the original Dark Horse Comics series lands on Netflix this Friday.

By way of a recap: on the same day in 1989, 43 infants were randomly born to arbitrary women, none of which displayed signs of gestation. Seven were adopted by the billionaire behind The Umbrella Academy who prepared his 'children' to save the world. Now, six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his demise. Two of these siblings include a cult leader who can communicate with the dead, while really rocking a loincloth (Robert Sheehan). There is also time travelling, fun-sized Jason Schwartzman, Five (Aidan Gallagher) who - at the end of season 1 - warned his family multiple times that using his powers to escape Vanya's apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right.

The resulting time jump scatters the Hargreeves siblings in Dallas, over a three-year period... starting in 1960. Some have been stuck in the past for years and moved on with their lives - and their cults. Five is last to land. But where? When? And into what?

Originally penned by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, alongside graphic illustrator Gabriel Bá, season 2 will be just as fantastical as its predecessor. Also Streaming The SpeedCubers Netflix, July 29 Who doesn’t want to watch a docufilm set within the quirky, competitive world of speedcubing? It’s a very real thing. This impending release regales with the universal tale of the rivalry/friendship between two warring competitors. Their weapon of choice? The Rubik’s cube. Behold the best cubers in the world — 17-year-old Max Park and 23-year-old Feliks Zemdegs. Muppets Now Disney+, July 31 Should you need more muppets in your life, Disney+ has released its first original Muppets series as you’ve never seen before... ad libbed. The first of its kind released by The Muppets Studio, this six-episode unscripted series sees Scooter (the little orange dude, always has a headset on) rush to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles the rest of the Muppets throw at him. While I have you; if you’ve not seen Disney’s Into The Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2 docuseries yet, it’s a stunning piece of work. Last Chance U Netflix, July 28 Netflix’s critically acclaimed series returns for a fifth season this week, this time, in an all new setting. Viewers can expect a raw, authentic look at the junior college football programme at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, California. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove! Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Netflix, July 29 Raphael Rowe — a UK journalist who was convicted for a murder he didn’t commit — returns with season 4 of this revealing documentary in which he lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius, and Lesotho. If that’s too much gritty realism for you, perhaps bubblegum for the eyes with an underlying crime twist would be more welcomed? If so, season 3 of Good Girls is also due for release this week, and sees the moms-turned-criminals face the music after all of the previous season’s shenanigans.