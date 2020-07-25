| 16.6°C Dublin

Streaming pick of the week: The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy Netflix, July 31

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves and Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Expand

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Sheena McGinley

Comic book aficionados, rejoice! Season 2 of the supercharged series based on the original Dark Horse Comics series lands on Netflix this Friday.

By way of a recap: on the same day in 1989, 43 infants were randomly born to arbitrary women, none of which displayed signs of gestation. Seven were adopted by the billionaire behind The Umbrella Academy who prepared his 'children' to save the world. Now, six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his demise. Two of these siblings include a cult leader who can communicate with the dead, while really rocking a loincloth (Robert Sheehan). There is also time travelling, fun-sized Jason Schwartzman, Five (Aidan Gallagher) who - at the end of season 1 - warned his family multiple times that using his powers to escape Vanya's apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right.

The resulting time jump scatters the Hargreeves siblings in Dallas, over a three-year period... starting in 1960. Some have been stuck in the past for years and moved on with their lives - and their cults. Five is last to land. But where? When? And into what?