Streaming pick of the week: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin's account of the US Department of Justice's indictment of the Chicago Seven for their purported involvement in the infamous 1968 Chicago riots landed on Netflix yesterday.

Released in participating cinemas earlier this month, Sorkin's timely endeavour - over a decade in the making - sees the DOJ plan to put eight counter-culture and anti-Vietnam War protesters away for crossing county lines with the intent to incite violence at the 1968 DNC debate.

Such was the drive to make an example of the activists, the then Attorney General threw Bobby Seale into the mix, despite the fact there was precious little evidence of his direct involvement. His main crime was being the co-founder of the Black Panthers.

While Sorkin's quippy script is an enjoyable romp and boasts an all-star cast, it mostly serves to highlight that little has changed since 1969 - unless you're deemed a "patriot" by the powers that be. On August 25 of this year, Kyle Rittenhouse crossed county lines (from Illinois into Kenosha, Wisconsin) to attend a BLM protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Heavily armed, Rittenhouse allegedly killed two protestors before returning to Illinois. His extradition to Wisconsin has been delayed twice thus far. As the protestors chant at the beginning of The Trial of the Chicago 7: "The whole world is watching."





Also Streaming

Rebecca

Netflix, Wednesday

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo, a handsome widower (Armie Hammer) brings his new wife (Lily James) to his imposing family estate, Manderley. As she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy is kept alive by jarring housekeeper Mrs Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Why anyone would want to remake a Hitchcock classic remains to be seen... If you also feel that Armie Hammer has been miscast in every film ever, perhaps Cadaver might be more up your alley.

My Next Guest...

Netflix, Wednesday

…Needs No Introduction returns with the David Letterman vehicle proving that the chat show may leave the host, but the host never leaves the chat show. The four-part third season welcomes guests including Robert Downey Jr, Dave Chappelle, Lizzo and... Kim K herself.

On The Rocks Apple TV+, Friday Behold the latest Apple original feature film, starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. Directed by Sofia Coppola, this romantic comedy isn't quite in the same realm as Lost in Translation; this time Bill Murray does play the dad. Rashida Jones has been married with kids for quite some time and, naturally, the "spark" in her relationship has dwindled. The only thing left to do is join forces with her father to find out if her hubby is having an affair!

Once Upon a Snowman

Disney+, Friday

Christmas is coming, whether we like it or not... Ease yourself and the little one in your life into the strangest festive season in living memory with this account of Olaf's whereabouts between the moments Elsa created him during Let It Go and when Anna and Kristoff stumbled upon him in the forest. Why not put ALL those unanswered questions to bed, including: "How did Olaf learn to love summer anyway?!" Don't worry, this Olaf will also be voiced by Josh Gad.

Move

Netflix, Friday

Do you miss the litany of dance shows? Move's got you covered, showcasing the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world.

Weekend Magazine