Streaming pick of the week: Ratched

The very creative combo of Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy has been at it again. You may have many questions, such as, "Is it related to American Horror Story at all?" Story-wise, no, it is not. "Where is it on the Ryanometer - from Glee to AHS?" While it definitely hums of the latter, it's probably Murphy's darkest work to date. "Is it meant to be herself from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest?" Indeed it is.

Set two decades before the menacing nurse was last seen messing with Jack Nicholson's brain, this prequel attempts to enlighten us as to how Mildred Ratched became an empathy vacuum. It's the late 1940s and Mildred comes to California looking to work at a leading psychiatric hospital where questionable 'new' experiments occur. On a clandestine quest, she presents herself as a dedicated nurse, but (as with many monsters that are made, not born) her sinister side soon bubbles forth.

Boasting Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo among the supporting cast, it bears Murphy's trademark blend of camp neo-noir, by way of pulp fiction (not the Pulp Fiction; although Amanda 'Honey Bunny' Plummer does make an appearance), resulting in the expected visual feast.

This leaves room for one final question. "Is it grim?" Well, the squeamish among you should keep the remote handy… for there's visceral violence and vomit aplenty.

Also Streaming

Criminal

Netflix, September 16

Sophie Okonedo has been busy of late... Her ominous presence is among the impressive line-up for season two, bringing us four new cases, as well as four new suspects, in the room that changes everything. Every suspect has their story — but who is telling the truth? Taking turns in the hot seat alongside Okonedo are Kit ‘Jon Snow’ Harington, Kunal ‘Rajesh Koothrappali’ Nayyar and Sharon ‘no intro needed’ Horgan. Katherine Kelly returns as lead detective Natalie Hobbs, because she’s destined to appear in crime dramas for all eternity.

Marvel’s Agents Of...

Disney+, September 18

S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with season six this coming Friday. Refresher alert: the finale of last season saw the team leap forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realised must be prevented. While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found loved ones, and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet. As for their next challenge? It turns out tinkering with the laws of space has the expected repercussions.

A Quest to Live Twice

Netflix, September 15

This wildly emotional documentary follows two-year-old Einz, who — after dying of brain cancer — became the youngest person ever to undergo cryo-preservation. Her remains are currently stored in a tank in Arizona. While her scientist father yearns to give her the opportunity to be reborn inside a regenerated body, what does the rest of Einz’s grieving family feel?

The Third Day

NOW TV, September 15

Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in a new psychological thriller of two halves. Told over six episodes, the first of these interconnected tales starts with Summer and sees Law venture to a mysterious island. Harris’s turn in Winter follows on October 6, with Autumn — a theatrical live event — landing on October 3.

History of Irish Hip Hop

RTÉ Player, streaming now

This chronology into a 40-year legacy takes viewers from pioneering Scary Éire of the late 1980s, all the way to the present day. Expect insights from Blindboy, Damo Dempsey, Denise Chaila, Kojaque, plus many others.

