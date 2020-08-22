Streaming pick of the week: I Hate Suzie

First, there was This Life's Anna Forbes (Daniela Nardini). Then, Pulling's Karen (Tanya Franks), followed by Fleabag's Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Since the 1990s, each decade has treated viewers to a seminal female character, all of whom embrace debauchery, arbitrary dalliances and wanton self- destruction. Now, it seems Billie Piper's Suzie Pickles is attempting to take the baton for the 2020s.

After watching the first two episodes of Piper's latest vehicle, it's easy to "hate" Suzie. Plus pity her. And relate to her... Written by the very talented Lucy Prebble (Succession), Sky's Fleabag-lite is indeed a muddle of emotions - a whirlwind of relentless close-ups, gibbering, and sporadic bursts to camera. But is it any good? Well, Piper fans will be in seventh heaven - and not just because the camera rarely pans from her face.

When we first meet Suzie, she's an innocent 15-year-old on the cusp of pop stardom. Next scene, she's a 35-year-old mum, living in the country, spitting gleeful expletives at landing a Disney gig (despite being "too old"). In the intervening decades, Suzie appeared in a much-lauded sci-fi series. So far, so Billie Piper's life. Things turn, however, when Suzie's phone gets hacked, resulting in an onslaught of ill-advised antics. Is it shocking? Not if you've seen Fleabag. Or Pulling. Is it worth your time? Definitely. Relatable anti-heroines are hard to come by.

Also Streaming Inside 'The Boys' Amazon Prime, Friday This is your Prime Rewind refresher episode, casting an evil eye back on season one, before season two drops on September 4. Starring Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Jack Quaid, Simon Pegg, Erin Moriarty and more, this recap will feature spectacular levels of gore, guffaws and grim dystopia in a world where superheroes are anything but... Trinkets, Season 2 Netflix, Tuesday When three teens find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, the inevitable "unlikely friendship" forms between grieving misfit Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), mysterious outsider Moe (Kiana Madeira) and the imperfect picture of perfection, Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell). In case this is new to you, it's based on the young-adult novel by screenwriter Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, the mind behind Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You. John Was Trying To contact aliens Netflix, streaming now By way of introduction, "John" is John Shepherd, someone who spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space. After giving up the search, he makes a different connection, right here on planet Earth. The Sleepover Netflix, streaming now Who isn't partial to a family adventure-comedy?! Clancy and baby bro Kevin suitably lose the plot upon discovering their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom, Margot (Malin Åkerman), is actually a former thief in the witness protection programme. When their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped to pull one last job, alongside Margot's ex-flame (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents. The One and Only Ivan Disney+, Friday Meet Ivan, a 400lb gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping centre. He's not alone; there's also Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and one ringleader in the form of Bryan Cranston. An adaptation of the award-winning book, and based on a true story, this is a tale of friendship, positive visualisation, and what it really means to be free.