Streaming pick of the week: I Hate Suzie

NOW TV, Thursday

Sheena McGinley

First, there was This Life's Anna Forbes (Daniela Nardini). Then, Pulling's Karen (Tanya Franks), followed by Fleabag's Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Since the 1990s, each decade has treated viewers to a seminal female character, all of whom embrace debauchery, arbitrary dalliances and wanton self- destruction. Now, it seems Billie Piper's Suzie Pickles is attempting to take the baton for the 2020s.

After watching the first two episodes of Piper's latest vehicle, it's easy to "hate" Suzie. Plus pity her. And relate to her... Written by the very talented Lucy Prebble (Succession), Sky's Fleabag-lite is indeed a muddle of emotions - a whirlwind of relentless close-ups, gibbering, and sporadic bursts to camera. But is it any good? Well, Piper fans will be in seventh heaven - and not just because the camera rarely pans from her face.

When we first meet Suzie, she's an innocent 15-year-old on the cusp of pop stardom. Next scene, she's a 35-year-old mum, living in the country, spitting gleeful expletives at landing a Disney gig (despite being "too old"). In the intervening decades, Suzie appeared in a much-lauded sci-fi series. So far, so Billie Piper's life. Things turn, however, when Suzie's phone gets hacked, resulting in an onslaught of ill-advised antics. Is it shocking? Not if you've seen Fleabag. Or Pulling. Is it worth your time? Definitely. Relatable anti-heroines are hard to come by.