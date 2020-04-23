Soap of the week: Emmerdale

Where there's a will, there's a way... unless you're Will off Emmerdale. He's endured a litany of mishaps in his attempts to make amends with long-lost daughter Dawn.

She believed he'd died, leaving her abandoned, thrust into a life of drug-addled prostitution. Dawn then stumbled across Emmerdale, whereupon she was reunited with Harriet, the undercover cop tasked with bringing in Dawn's drug-dealing dad. Harriet went full method, falling in love with Will and playing stepmum to young Dawn. When she put Will in prison, Harriet also thought he died behind bars. Instead, upon release, he followed her to Emmerdale and, once Dawn got over the initial shock of seeing her undead dad, helped him stalk Harriet as payback. Increasingly long story short, Dawn now has her life on track and access to son Lucas. Harriet and Will are back in love, despite all the deception.

Something had to give. Enter corrupt cop Malone, who's been making Will do his bidding for decades. During an overnight stay, Lucas found one of Will's rogue guns, inadvertently involving Dawn's new boyfriend, Billy. Cain then joined the mix by disposing of the gun. So now, Will, Cain and Billy are the unlikely three amigos, all at Malone's behest. This week, Malone needs a job done. Shocked at the scale of his drug run, Will realises Billy and Cain are being used as decoys to draw police attention away from him. Can Will warn Billy and Cain in time?

This week in Soapland EastEnders Gray sets his face to ‘alarmed’ upon learning that Whitney is nowhere to be found. Then, when Sonia finds a letter from her, she assumes Whitney has finally fled Walford. Indeed she has, but has she gone of her own volition? Linda’s freaked when she spots Phil at her alcoholics support group; brothers Bobby and Peter continue to vie for Dotty’s attention (Peter has been busy, what with him recently bedding Lola), and Isaac finally picks up on the weirdness emanating from his mum and Patrick. Is Patrick his dad, though? Coronation Street You’d be forgiven for thinking things could only get better for Yasmeen, now that Geoff almost lost her, but he’s still being manipulative. Plus, she still has those pesky stomach pains. Whatever could it be? A raging bout of chlamydia courtesy of her husband, of course. But which one?! Geoff, obviously, given his history of hooking up with escorts, but he’s still reluctant to admit to that one. Instead, he blames Yas’s ex-husband, Sharif. Gary tells Kelly’s mum, Claire, that Rick (who Gary buried in the woods a while ago) will murder her if he finds out she’s been pocketing Kelly’s Oakhill school fees. Meanwhile, Daniel returns from his grief retreat, and Dev finally starts listening to Asha. Emmerdale This week, Dawn finds out about the unfortunate gun incident involving young Lucas and his doting granddaddy, Will. Is she happy about it? Well, as ever, that’s the least of Will’s issues right about now (more on that over yonder). For those of you desperately trying to gain insight into Jamie and Belle’s burning love: Andrea finds out about the affair while lurking behind a tree in one of Emmerdale’s densely wooded areas. Elsewhere, Vanessa asks Rhona to be Johnny’s guardian in the event of her death. As you can imagine, this leaves Charity feeling ever-so-slightly overlooked, you know, considering herself and Vanessa are essentially married. Leanna is chuffed with herself at causing a further rift between Leyla and Liam, while Paddy struggles to hide his anxiety in the wake of leaving Eve in the car. Ros na Rún Is it all over for Frances and Malachaí? Could Berni possibly be pregnant? Lastly, for the love of God, will Dee tell Tadhg the truth about Jay?!