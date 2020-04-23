| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Soap of the week: Emmerdale

 

Litany of mishaps Expand

Close

Litany of mishaps

Litany of mishaps

Litany of mishaps

Sheena McGinley

Where there's a will, there's a way... unless you're Will off Emmerdale. He's endured a litany of mishaps in his attempts to make amends with long-lost daughter Dawn.

She believed he'd died, leaving her abandoned, thrust into a life of drug-addled prostitution. Dawn then stumbled across Emmerdale, whereupon she was reunited with Harriet, the undercover cop tasked with bringing in Dawn's drug-dealing dad. Harriet went full method, falling in love with Will and playing stepmum to young Dawn. When she put Will in prison, Harriet also thought he died behind bars. Instead, upon release, he followed her to Emmerdale and, once Dawn got over the initial shock of seeing her undead dad, helped him stalk Harriet as payback. Increasingly long story short, Dawn now has her life on track and access to son Lucas. Harriet and Will are back in love, despite all the deception.

Something had to give. Enter corrupt cop Malone, who's been making Will do his bidding for decades. During an overnight stay, Lucas found one of Will's rogue guns, inadvertently involving Dawn's new boyfriend, Billy. Cain then joined the mix by disposing of the gun. So now, Will, Cain and Billy are the unlikely three amigos, all at Malone's behest. This week, Malone needs a job done. Shocked at the scale of his drug run, Will realises Billy and Cain are being used as decoys to draw police attention away from him. Can Will warn Billy and Cain in time?