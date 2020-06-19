'Separately, we created one loud, united voice against the atrocity that is domestic abuse' - how 39 female artists recorded Dreams by the Cranberries in lockdown

Most people have spent their spare time in lockdown binging on Netflix, mastering that jigsaw that's been gathering dust, or baking enough banana bread to feed a small country. If you're Ruth-Anne Cunningham? Instead of catching up on sleep or making a dent in your reading pile, you put a call out to almost 40 Irish musicians, coordinated the recording of a charity single, arranged it, produced it and released it in a matter of weeks.

If it sounds like a logistical nightmare, it was. However, that didn't stop the Dublin-born, London-based songwriter and musician known as RuthAnne from taking on the mammoth project, which involves some of the biggest female names in Irish music - from stalwarts such as Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan and Caroline Corr, to Clannad legend Moya Brennan and newcomers like Loah, Soulé, Lyra and Erica Cody. All profits from their cover of The Cranberries' Dreams - a perennial favourite in any self-respecting Irish music fan's collection - will go to Safe Ireland, a charity working to end domestic abuse and coercive control.

Cunningham is well used to undertaking demanding projects. As well as releasing her own music - her debut album Matters of the Heart came out last year - the Dubliner has worked with plenty of big names over the course of her successful career as a songwriter, co-penning songs for Britney Spears, Niall Horan, One Direction and Westlife, amongst others.

The idea for the initiative, collectively known as 'Irish Women in Harmony', was borne out of a desire to help domestic-abuse victims, as well as shine a light on the significant Irish female talent on the music scene. She had been approached by various UK charities asking for her help, says Cunningham, but wanted to support one from her home country - particularly since reports of domestic abuse have increased exponentially during lockdown.

"And I'd noticed that while musicians were doing stuff in Ireland, there was a real lack of female representation," she adds. "I'd been wanting to do something with women artists in Ireland for quite some time, and it's annoying that it took a pandemic for me to have the time to do it.

"So I thought it was about time that we got the females together; not only to help raise money for domestic abuse victims - which are primarily women and children - but also for the young girls at home, the person who could be the next Sinead O'Connor or Dolores O'Riordan. They need to have female artists to look up to in this country. It was important to do those two things together and make a really powerful statement."

Cunningham first reached out to pop acts Aimée and Soulé, who started the ball rolling by suggesting other artists. Before she knew it, she had amassed tens of willing participants - both singers and musicians - who were eager to take part.

"There's 39 of us now," she says, laughing at the huge number. "I was probably the most annoying person ever, because I was sending out so many emails with video requirements, and trying to find out how everyone was going to record. And once I had all the pieces, I basically didn't sleep for five days; I had to arrange and produce it and put it all together, and try and make it sound like we were in a studio together - even though we were all at home."

The socially-distanced recording process brought back vivid memories for Saturdays and solo star Una Healy. "I'm still recording my radio show for Country Hits Radio from home, so I'm used to setting up the laptop and mic with the appropriate software - but it really reminded me of when I used to record demos at home back in the early noughties," the Tipperary native recalls with a chuckle. "It is amazing how far technology has come when you hear the quality of everyone's parts and how they are all mixed in so beautifully."

Healy has been isolating with her two children, Aoife (8) and Tadhg (5), and acknowledges that while it has been a "very tough and testing time for all of us", there have been some advantages, too. "I'm enjoying this extra time I have with the kids at home and the three of us have bonded so much over the past few weeks," she says. "It's really hard being away from friends and family, but we have all got to do what's right to keep everyone safe. Apart from working on Dreams, I recorded a collaboration with The 2 Johnnies, and I've also been recording vocals for some other new tracks I hope to be able to share soon."

It was "empowering" to be part of such a big female-led project, she says. "I was delighted when RuthAnne reached out via Instagram - I loved the idea, bringing so many talented Irish female singers together for such a great cause. I feel honoured to be part of it and hope it helps raise much-needed funds and awareness for Safe Ireland."

With such a large number of voices in the mix, it was inevitable that there would be a wide array of styles, too. Along with the pop-based Healy, the likes of indie-rock band Pillow Queens, trad singer Sibéal, R'n'B star Erica Cody and folk-pop band Wyvern Lingo all feature on the song.

Cody, who has been a tireless anti-racism campaigner -particularly in recent weeks - says that she was "delighted to be involved in such a great project", especially one that is racially diverse. "As a collective, we are such a clear representation of women in modern Ireland; all ages, sexualities and ethnicities," she points out.

"Being a woman of colour myself, it's so great to know that the next little black girl reading this, watching the video or listening to the single has women of colour and of all backgrounds to look up to. With everything going on in the world right now, it's encouraging to see that an incredible group of diverse Irish women can come together to make something beautiful to help fellow women in crisis."

One of the biggest names on the roster was Imelda May, who recorded her part at home in London. She describes it as a "strange and beautiful experience".

Cunningham had each act record the whole track - some via professional microphones, some literally onto their phones - before piecing them all together. Her previous experience came to the fore when she was figuring out which voices sounded best together.

"There was a lot of organising," she admits with a chuckle. "I worked as a vocal coach on the US X Factor for a few seasons, so I'm used to dealing with different bands and voices for the group performances; arranging covers and picking people to sing certain lines, and knowing what voices blend together.

"But I love it, because there's so much diversity on this song - every style, every age, every ethnicity. Every genre is represented and everyone sang it their own way. No one was trying to be Dolores, and I think that's what's really beautiful about it: you're getting to hear all these Irish female voices that maybe a lot of people in this country haven't heard."

"I'm very proud to be a part of this," she enthuses. "I love Dreams, I loved Dolores O'Riordan. But mostly, I love when we all come together to positively change issues that need changing.

"I found this recording a strange and beautiful experience; each artist performing alone, in isolation and yet in perfect harmony and solidarity with each other. Separately, we created one loud, united voice against the physical and mental atrocity that is domestic abuse. Everyone has the basic need and right to feel safe in their own home. When I heard this recording back, it moved me so deeply and I'm sure it will do the same to everyone who really listens."

Although every artist involved is Irish, there was a healthy spread of locations thrown into the mix during the recording process. Caroline Corr, who is mostly based in Somerset, was at her home in Mallorca when she was approached to take part. Given the extremely stringent lockdown conditions imposed by the Spanish government, she says that it was a welcome distraction from the daily grind with her children, Jake and Georgia.

"I went over there knowing that lockdown would happen - but I thought the kids don't have any school, so it doesn't really make a difference where I am," she explains. "So I actually did the recording from Mallorca."

Having been a member of one of Ireland's most globally successful bands for three decades, Corr acknowledges the importance of being involved in an all-female project.

"There is always this feeling that it's a male-dominated industry, in a way - and in many industries, it feels that way too," she agrees. "I think when women get together and collaborate, it shows the power within themselves; that was another reason I was attracted to the project. So it shows the strength and power in women's abilities - and also their musicianship, which can really get overlooked. Women really have to stand out at times to be noticed. When I was drumming, there was some amazing female drummers out there. But I always felt a little bit more scrutinised because I was a female. And I think a lot of women feel that, especially in a male-dominated world. So it's been wonderful."

The Corrs enjoyed their rise to global fame around the same time as The Cranberries, and Caroline calls herself a "huge fan" of the Limerick band.

"Obviously when we were quite successful, so were The Cranberries," she says. "I remember hearing about them and how they did so well in the States. I loved Linger immediately; it was always on Irish radio and I still love it and listen to it. And Dreams is also a wonderful song, a really beautiful song. Dolores was a great writer, and she really put her heart into what she did. She was amazing and I think it's a lovely tribute to her, too."

As well as a range of musical styles, the Irish Women in Harmony group embodies a wide spread of ages, too. The self-confessed 'mammy of the group' is Moya Brennan, who was on tour with Clannad in the UK when the lockdown came into force. Since then, she has been cocooning in her native Donegal with husband Tim.

"We had just started our farewell world tour - but I suppose these things happen," she says, laughing. "I'm very blessed that I'm in Donegal. I have an underlying health condition myself with my lungs - it's called pulmonary fibrosis - so it's been really important to me not to catch [the virus].

"We can walk outside, there's a garden and there's fresh air and a beach down the road, so I'm dealing with it fine - I'm doing a lot of gardening and also painting, which is something I used to do as a child. All those lovely things that were always there, but you never had time for. So it's nice to be able to do that. I'm here with my best friend and I know people aren't as blessed, but I do appreciate it."

Brennan was brought into the fold by folk duo Saint Sister, and says that it has been a healthy way of making connections with other women and other musicians.

"It is a strange one, because you're used to being in a studio with an engineer and different people helping you," she concedes. "But you go online now and see all different permutations and situations of people singing from their kitchens and living rooms and bedrooms, so it's becoming a common thing.

"It's a new process of recording for me, but isn't it lovely? It's another strand of moving on with music and sharing a song and being part of a bigger project. And it's a lovely way to bring [musicians] together - people who you know and respect, or you've heard their songs on the radio."

The whole endeavour has opened up new possibilities and ways of working - as well as a new perspective on life.

One member of Irish Women in Harmony who should have contributed her part from further afield was Sallay-Matu Garnett, aka Loah. The Kildare woman was due to move to New York for two years to further her career in music (she won acclaim for her role as Mary Magdalene in the Barbican's production of Jesus Christ Superstar last year in London). However, she was forced to put her plans on hold and return to her day-job as a pharmacist for the time being, having left her post to fully concentrate on her music career a few years ago.

"I had my flight booked, my apartment sorted, I had loads of meetings set up - so that was a massive about-turn for me. I was expecting to emigrate, and then I was just... stuck in my house," she says with a wry chuckle. "It literally doesn't get any more contrasting than that. But it's worked out really well; I kept up my registration, so my old boss asked if I wanted to go back and help out. I've been working ever since and just making music in the meantime."

Like the other artists, she stresses the importance of the project being female-led. "There's been a lot of attention given to what the lads are doing for the culture - and rightly so, because they were raising money for worthy causes," she accepts.

"But it seems like there's a bit of a discrepancy, because a lot of women are creating, too. And that seems a bit unfair, because it means that you quiet peoples' voices. The other thing is that during this time, so many women are facing horrific situations at home; having to stay inside is a form of imprisonment and a lot of women are very aware of that.

"I have people in my life who've experienced domestic abuse and I've had to call helpline numbers on behalf of people, so it's very personal. It's very important for women in those situations to know that we're aware of them, because that awareness in and of itself is the beginning of potential change. We see them, we're not diminishing their experience in any way, and we're financially supporting the groups that are helping them."

The whole endeavour has opened up new possibilities and ways of working, claims Cunningham - as well as a new perspective on life.

"We don't need very much as human beings, so hopefully we can all find happiness with having less," she admits. "It gives you a perspective that we really just need each other and our friends and family; that's what's really important. And it's proved to me that I don't need to be in a studio, I don't need to have everything recorded professionally.

"We're talking about people recording drums in a room with no soundproofing; people sending me recordings of strings done on their phone. A lot of the time I'm in studios with a male producer; this time, I was producing and collaborating with all these women and there was no man overseeing it and making me feel like I can't do it. So it was very empowering for me, as a creative person. It's shown me what I'm capable of and what I can achieve by myself."

Others are similarly optimistic about the future; Una Healy says that she "wouldn't rule out" a return to The Saturdays at some point in the future, joking that she "still knows most of the dance moves". Caroline Corr, too, is open to a reunion with her sisters and brother on another new Corrs album. "I always think 'Yes, possibly'. But right now? Nothing concrete," she says. "Sometimes you need space to do other things, and sometimes you go 'Oh, y'know what? I've got a few songs, shall we collaborate?'"

Above all else, it has been a learning experience for everyone involved, on many levels.

"I guess the whole thing has put into perspective that when you get back down to it, people are still creating music," notes the perennially-sage Loah. "And the essence of what music is about is really clear: that it's really just for sharing with people - even if you can't be with them."

'Dreams' by Irish Women in Harmony in aid of Safe Ireland is out now. Support by streaming the single or to donate €4 text SAFE to 50300.

