Ruth Griffin: The best concealers to buy now

Apart from mascara - which over 90pc of us wear on a regular basis - what is the most commonly used cosmetic by Irish women? The answer won't come as much of a surprise to many - concealer.

If you're not the biggest fan of make- up and generally keep your cosmetic regime to a very bare minimum, a good concealer will still be on your radar. Some caveats to this though, the concealer should be a really good match to your skin tone, well buffed in and not too oily or chalky looking. A creamy concealer with a radiant, luminous formula works best here.

For those of us who like to experiment a bit more with make-up techniques, the clever use of concealers can be very helpful in sculpting and contouring our faces. A general rule of thumb is to decide if you want them primarily for concealing blemishes, spots and redness or for brightening your under-eye area. If you're looking to conceal imperfections, match the concealer as closely as possible to your shade of foundation for a flawless finish. However, if you're looking for a concealer to disguise dark under-eye circles and generally lift the under-eye area, you should choose a concealer one or two shades lighter than your natural skin tone. Why? This brings light and volume to the face, and if done properly can really lift and add luminosity to our look.

I've listed some of the best options I've road-tested over the last few years, to give you a road map of where to start when choosing your best concealer.

On the go

Expand Close MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Stick €22 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Stick €22

For those of you who can't be bothered faffing about with different types or tones of concealers, and really just want something that will cover spots and splotches quickly - keep an eye out for this handy healer. This is a twist-up concealer pencil with a super-blendable, medium coverage that sets to a natural matte finish. Just chuck in your bag and you're ready to go. No need for fussy brushes or sponges, it offers a mess-free application and is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Stick, €22, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Full coverage

Expand Close Rimmel Lasting Matte Soft Concealer (full coverage) €5.30 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rimmel Lasting Matte Soft Concealer (full coverage) €5.30

This budget beauty gives a full-coverage, matte cover-up that camouflages everything, from tired under-eyes to breakouts and scars. Oilier skin tones will like this as it also has micro powder pigments that mattify complexions and it stays in place for up to 12 hours. Especially good on breakouts and scars - more mature under-eye areas might find this dehydrating. Rimmel Lasting Matte Soft Concealer (full coverage), €5.30, pharmacies nationwide.

Dark-circle buster

Expand Close IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer €29 from Boots, Arnotts and Brown Thomas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer €29 from Boots, Arnotts and Brown Thomas

This is a mega-hit bestseller in the concealer sector for a few reasons. It's highly pigmented (ie it gives very high coverage, which is especially good for dark under-eye circles) without any of the chalkiness and dryness that usually comes with high-coverage concealers. It's also water-resistant - very handy for any of us who suffer with streaming eyes as a result of allergies etc - and gives long-lasting coverage. As this gem is infused with skin-loving ingredients (peptides, vitamins, hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants), it's especially kind to more mature skin. A word of warning - you really only need the most minuscule amount and blend well. Comes in 24 shades. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, €29, from Boots, Arnotts and Brown Thomas.

Radiant coverage

Expand Close NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer €30 from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Harvey Nichols, The Loop and debenhams.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer €30 from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Harvey Nichols, The Loop and debenhams.ie

If you're looking for a creamy, radiant, glow-making concealer, look no further than this concealer - one of my all-time favourites. NARS does really lovely foundations and concealers - good if you have warm-toned skin as the undertones are especially flattering. This has a light to medium coverage, and uses light-diffusing technology to create a smoother-looking complexion. Free from paraben, alcohol, and synthetic fragrance. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, €30, from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Harvey Nichols, The Loop and debenhams.ie.

Cult classic updated

Expand Close YSL Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer €35 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp YSL Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer €35

The iconic Touche Éclat pen was a staple in our make-up bags for years as an instant eye-brightener - but did you know it was never technically a concealer? It was actually a brightner only and was totally pigment free. This newer version from YSL has all the highlighting, radiance and blurring ingredients as the original iconic pen, but with added make-up pigment to create a humdinger of a concealer. This is high coverage and long-lasting with added caffeine (one of the only skincare ingredients proven to help diminish dark circles), vitamin E and calendula. YSL Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer, €35, department stores and Boots.ie.

Spanx for under-eyes

Expand Close Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer €29.50 from Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer €29.50 from Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com

I've raved about this product in the column before, but feel there's still nothing on the market I've tested so far that beats this under-eye concealer for brightening, lightening, plumping and camouflaging tired eyes. It's been described as "Spanx for your under-eyes" and I'd have to agree - it has a unique gummy-like texture that stretches over the skin, doesn't settle in cracks and generally plumps the under-eye area. I get this one a shade lighter than my skin to really brighten under my eyes. A gorgeous product. On the downside, it doesn't last very long and I find I have to replace it much faster than other concealers I've sampled. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer, €29.50, from Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com

Weekend Magazine