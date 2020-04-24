Ruth Griffin: Mind your skin in lockdown with a virtual skin consultation

What do you do if you have skin issues during lockdown? Picture posed

The lockdown has created a lot of new genius innovations to bring the world to our living rooms, but what to do if you have issues with your skin and there's no bricks-and-mortar salon to visit during the pandemic? How about a virtual skin consultation?

Irish skincare guru Jennifer Rock (Instagram @theskinnerd, Facebook @theskinnerdjenniferrock) is a qualified skin expert with decades of experience. She has also been well ahead of the pack for years with her virtual skin-consultation platform at The Skin Nerd (theskinnerd.com/nerdnetwork). This virtual skin clinic utilises video calls to analyse a customer's skin on camera, while they're on the couch at home, and prescribes a full skin regime with product recommendations, a full regimen, support and extra resources!

Below, Jennifer gives Weekend readers some of her top tips on minding our skin health through lockdown from the comfort of our homes, and also gives us some of her favourite tried-and-trusted products. We're bringing a skincare guru straight to your living room...

The skin nerd's desert island product I'm going to go ahead and say I'd need my vitamin A for a glow, so I'd bring Environ SkinEssentiA Vita-Antioxidant AVST Moisturiser 5, €62. Available from Harvey Nichols, millies.ie and theskinnerd.com 3 of the skin nerd's top 3 products Oily skin Salicylic acid slicks oils and prevents breakouts. I recommend using this once every three nights, as it contains 2pc salicylic acid, the highest amount allowed in cosmetic products in the EU, in an effective formula. Skingredients Sally Cleanse, €25 from pharmacies, Dunnes, brownthomas.com, skingredients.com and arnotts.ie Mature skin As we age, our skin doesn't hold onto its own moisture as easily. This is a super-nourishing cream which includes imortelle and works to soothe easily-irritated skin while helping it to retain moisture. Codex Beauty Bia Skin Superfood, €55 from pharmacies nationwide and kilkennyshop.ie Dehydrated skin Hyaluronic acid (HA) is the ingredient for skin dehydration. Add ceramides and other fatty ingredients, and you'll have the plumpest skin of your life. With HA, go for something that brings extra benefits or has multiple sizes of HA. Image Skincare Ageless Total Pure Hyaluronic Filler, €72.50 from skin salons nationwide, skinshop.ie and skingredients.com

Whatsapp Jennifer Rock Skin guru Jennifer, aka The Skin Nerd, has advice from DIY treatments to fabulous online resources and budget beauty products How can we look after our skin properly at home? Continue feeding your skin from within with nutrient-rich food. Don't drop your double-cleanse routine, just because you're not wearing make-up, and invest in a screen-protective SPF to ward off the negative effects of blue light. As well as your own Nerd Network, what are some other great online skin and beauty resources? Nadine Baggott is providing lots of info on her online channels, from DIY your roots to discussion with educators from skincare brands (she has also joined us live as part of At-Home Skin School). In general, if you want to spend some time swotting up, Lab Muffin (Michelle Wong) brings you the science part of beauty in very easy-to-watch Youtube videos. What are some great DIY treatments we can do for our skin during lockdown? I recommend using this time to learn to massage your own face. This stimulates both the muscle and the lymph, two core elements of the skin that are commonly neglected. Regular facial massage will help to reduce puffiness and can improve the appearance of facial tone, as well as brighten by stimulating blood flow. What is the biggest beauty myth, in your opinion? At the moment, it may be that your skin cleanses itself. Maybe before our current times of pollution and hectic lifestyles, yes, the skin could take care of itself, but now we need a thorough cleanse in the morning and at night to remove oils and debris, even just the debris from the air! What is your favourite budget beauty product? Avene Thermal Water Spray, €15 from pharmacies nationwide. It is not simply water in a can, it contains a specific microflora that allows it to reduce itching and irritation and it assists in skin healing.

