| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ruth Griffin: Mind your skin in lockdown with a virtual skin consultation


What do you do if you have skin issues during lockdown? Picture posed Expand
Jennifer Rock Expand

Close

What do you do if you have skin issues during lockdown? Picture posed

What do you do if you have skin issues during lockdown? Picture posed

Jennifer Rock

Jennifer Rock

/

What do you do if you have skin issues during lockdown? Picture posed

Ruth Griffin

The lockdown has created a lot of new genius innovations to bring the world to our living rooms, but what to do if you have issues with your skin and there's no bricks-and-mortar salon to visit during the pandemic? How about a virtual skin consultation?

Irish skincare guru Jennifer Rock (Instagram @theskinnerd, Facebook @theskinnerdjenniferrock) is a qualified skin expert with decades of experience. She has also been well ahead of the pack for years with her virtual skin-consultation platform at The Skin Nerd (theskinnerd.com/nerdnetwork). This virtual skin clinic utilises video calls to analyse a customer's skin on camera, while they're on the couch at home, and prescribes a full skin regime with product recommendations, a full regimen, support and extra resources!

Below, Jennifer gives Weekend readers some of her top tips on minding our skin health through lockdown from the comfort of our homes, and also gives us some of her favourite tried-and-trusted products. We're bringing a skincare guru straight to your living room...