Ruth Griffin: Hair and makeup quick fixes for early morning starts

Many of us may be feeling relieved that schools are reopening, but also a little less than organised ahead of the new academic year. We've essentially had a six-month hiatus from the hectic school routine. Now we have to psyche ourselves up for earlier starts and get our little ones (and ourselves) ready on time again.

During lockdown we realised how much time and effort we put into our appearance for the "outside" world. Back then there were no hair/brow/waxing/fill-in-the-blank beauty appointments to attend and many women ditched make-up and hairstyling altogether. As a result, there has been a bit of backlash against the level of grooming expected of women. Having broken free from the daily hair and make-up routine, it turns out a lot of us aren't so keen on returning to the same levels of time and effort in grooming - something I totally respect.

I want to offer some very inexpensive, and quick-acting beauty fixes to help on busy mornings. If you're ready to get off the daily grooming carousel that's fine too because we all have enough to focus on with kids back to school and gearing up for our return to the office.

On the flip side, for some women, those few minutes putting on some lipstick or a pop of blush is part of their morning ritual. Putting on their faces helps them prep for the day ahead.

I've road-tested these budget products which are perfect for chucking into your handbag or leaving in your car or gym bag for fast-acting, multi-purpose beauty dig outs on rushed mornings.

Highbrow

Expand Close SOSU by SJ Eye Voltage Brow Pencils, €9.95 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SOSU by SJ Eye Voltage Brow Pencils, €9.95

Irish make-up maven Suzanne Jackson has taken the cosmetics industry by storm over the last few years. Her cosmetics line is a smash hit, with these brow pencils her newest offering. These are available in four shades - fair, light, medium and dark. Very handily, these pencils also come with a built-in "spoolie" or brow brush. They're also twist-out pencils, so no need for sharpeners! On busy mornings, we need everything streamlined and ready to hand. SOSU by SJ Eye Voltage Brow Pencils, €9.95, from pharmacies nationwide and sosubysj.com





Palette power

Expand Close Wet n wild Color Icon 10 Pan Palette / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wet n wild Color Icon 10 Pan Palette

This eyeshadow palette holds 10 strong neutral-based colour tones. Sometimes budget-priced eyeshadows don't have great pigment pay-off (so we end up having to apply a lot of the product to get the desired colour on our eyes, most of which "falls" and ends up on our cheeks). This brilliantly priced palette has strongly pigmented shades that are soft and easy to apply. Coming in matte and shimmery options, the shades can also double up as brow definer, bronzer and highlighter. A very handy palette to have in our make-up arsenal. Wet n Wild Color Icon 10 Pan Palette in Comfort Zone, €8.25, from pharmacies nationwide.





Little gem

Expand Close Catrice 1 Minute Face Perfector €6.80 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Catrice 1 Minute Face Perfector €6.80

This is a featherweight mousse foundation (with medium coverage) which comes in one shade and adapts to any skin tone - as odd as that seems! It's actually more of an adaptive skin perfector than the shade-based foundation we're more familiar with. No need for a primer with this budget gem, as it has a mattifying effect and "melts" into the skin for a more even-looking complexion. This is a vegan product that can be applied with fingers (for super rushed mornings) or a sponge or brush for mornings when you've more time. No need for powder afterwards as this is quite matte already, and won't leave faces shiny. Catrice 1 Minute Face Perfector, €6.80, from pharmacies nationwide.





Eyes, lips and cheeks

Expand Close Glossier Cloud Paint / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glossier Cloud Paint

Glossier may be a brand that's new to some of you. Launched only a few years ago by Emily Weiss, the online company has become a billion dollar beauty business. Why? It offers fuss-free, very natural-looking make-up. My favourite is their paint pots - cream blush pigments that can also be used on the eyes and lips. They are fool-proof as the texture fades to nothing the more you dab. They come in six shades. Gorgeous product and particularly flattering on more mature skin. Glossier Cloud Paint, €18, from glossier.com





Mascara wand magic

Expand Close Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up

Over 90pc of Irish women wear mascara so I had to include this. Charlotte Tilbury has just launched a mascara that promises to fulfil all our needs - some of us prefer volume and definition while others opt for lengthening and curling lashes. She said: "Working as a make-up artist for 27 years, I have done a three-decade study of the best lash DNA... I studied the architecture of every single eye and lash type to create this beautifying filter for your lashes." Her travel-sized mascara is brilliantly priced and perfectly sized to chuck into your handbag. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up! Lashes, travel size, €15, (full size, €29), from charlottetilbury.com, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.





Hair helpers

Expand Close Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark Hair Straighteners / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark Hair Straighteners

For a budget hair tool, that looks stylish and has an unbelievably great price tag, check out these straighteners from hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons (the Irish hairstylist behind the Kardashian clan's hair). He has launched his own hair product line with Penneys, and his heated hair tools are proving to be bestsellers. Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark Hair Straighteners, €14, from Penneys stores nationwide.

Expand Close Andrew Dry Shampoo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Dry Shampoo

His dry shampoo, €3, is another great option for busy mornings when time is not on your side.

Weekend Magazine