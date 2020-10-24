Ruth Griffin: 10 ways to turn your bathroom into an at-home beauty spa for under €10

It's no exaggeration to say that a lot of us are feeling a little bit overwhelmed and more than a bit anxious at the moment. We've been weathering a bizarre, at times frightening, storm the last few months, in addition to the familiar ups and downs of everyday life. It's been a tough ride for us all.

So how can we learn to sail our ships with a bit more ease? Perhaps, if we can just take a few moments - whenever they present themselves - to unplug, detach and really mind ourselves, maybe that would help us ground ourselves a bit more during difficult times? Do whatever suits best and gives you comfort. For some people, the best way to ground themselves is self-care - ie minding their skin, slipping on a face mask (the restorative kind) or chilling in a warm bath. Basically, bringing the spa to our bathrooms and turning ourselves into our own beauty therapists.

I've listed some gorgeous, at-home, DIY pampering treats - all at a brilliant price point (under €10) so you can enjoy some guilt-free indulging. Some of us are cocooning, and unable to leave homes, others feel uncomfortable going to a professional beauty salon presently - so hopefully this week's goodies can help bring the spa vibe to you.

On the flipside, anyone looking to really indulge and treat themselves and take refuge from the current stresses and strains by visiting a professional spa experience. There are lots to choose from around the country, but a personal favourite of mine if you're in Dublin is Eden One's Day Spa (edenone.ie). Try its Essential Day Spa package (€175) entailing a massage and facial, access to the spa facilities, and lunch. Bliss.

The eyes have it

If your eyes are feeling puffy, tired and strained, why not give them a bit of TLC with these eye masks? Infused with natural-origin hyaluronic acid - the skin plumping ingredient that we have naturally in our own bodies - the masks actually cover the entire eye area so we have no choice but to chill while they work. Leave these in fridge for an extra cooling effect. Garnier Moisture Bomb Night Time Eye Tissue Mask, €4.50, from pharmacies nationwide.

Worth your salt

If you're lucky enough to have a bath, try a little DIY pampering with these Epsom Salts. This mineral is a tried and tested aid for aching, tired, sore limbs - it's been used for centuries for muscle relaxation. Simply pour a cupful of salt into your bath and soak for at least 20 minutes. If you don't have a bath, you can use these salts in a foot bath instead. Westlab Epsom Salt, €6.50, (currently down to €3.25) at Boots nationwide.

Vegan friendly

If you can't be bothered with multi-masking and just fancy a one-hit-wonder full face mask - look no further than these budget stars. These vegan-friendly masks (made from over 90pc natural ingredients) are new to Lidl stores and are coming in at 99C each - meaning you can have a guilt-free pamper session for less than a euro. Coming in white clay and rosemary or papaya extract formulations, both punch waaaay above their beauty weight. Cien Skin Foodies Cleansing Face Mask, €0.99, from Lidl stores nationwide.

Locks lively

Is your hair in a bit of a frazzly, frizzly pickle? Why not complete your pampering night with this Tahitian- inspired hair mask? This is an ultra-rich blend of coconut oil, vanilla bean extract and essence of tiare (a tropical flower from Tahiti) that will help tame that frizz and inject some much-needed moisture into thirsty locks. Just apply a small amount into damp hair and leave in for five minutes, then rinse. OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask, €6.99, in Boots nationwide.

Soothing serum

This whole brand is specifically created as a home-spa skincare line - but at a pocket-friendly price. The DIY spa line is vegan and also uses up to 99pc natural ingredients. It has a wide range of face, eye area and body products, but I'm focusing here on the body serum, because after your indulgent beauty bath you'll need to moisturise your skin, and this mango-scented, very concentrated moisturising body serum will have you silky smooth in a jiffy. The serum is jam-packed with fig extract, illipe butter and caffeine, this is actually a cream-gel formulation - but don't fret, it won't leave any greasy residue on your just cleansed skin. Baltic Home Spa Ziaja Mango Body Serum, €9.99, from originalbeauty.ie and from select Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Flame of desire

To get the spa vibe going at home, you'll need to light a gorgeously-scented candle. This one from Aldi is a new addition to its bestselling Hotel Collection candle line. It's a two-wick, generously-sized candle with around 50 hours of burning, with the most soothing, fresh, calming and slightly autumnal scent of honey and nectarine. Aldi Hotel Collection No.21 Honey and Nectarine Candle, €4.90, from Aldi stores nationwide.

Weekend Magazine