| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Restaurant review: Locks hits the spot with its canal-side terrace

Locks, 1 Windsor Terrace, Portobello, Dublin 8, locksrestaurant.ie

By the canal: The outdoor terrace at Locks in Portobello. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

By the canal: The outdoor terrace at Locks in Portobello. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

By the canal: The outdoor terrace at Locks in Portobello. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

By the canal: The outdoor terrace at Locks in Portobello. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Katy McGuinness

My friend arrives for lunch carrying a large shopping bag. She's making the most of her first trip into the city centre since March and has bought a padded down coat that will be her designated 'eating out of doors' wear for the winter months. Within half an hour, the labels are off and the coat is being christened.

If you want to have even a semblance of a social life this winter, you'd better get one too, although by the time you read this Locks will have installed awnings, heaters and screens to keep things cosy as temperatures drop.

Locks is a Dublin institution, one of those restaurants for which everyone has a soft spot. These days the restaurant is under the stewardship of Paul McNamara (also a partner in Uno Mas) and Connor O'Dowd, and under current restrictions is operating outdoor dining, takeaway and dinner-box options.