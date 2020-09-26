Restaurant review: Katy McGuinness dines at Volpe Nera

If it weren't for the absence of helicopters circling overhead, it might be the fall of Saigon.

We're eating on the outdoor terrace at Volpe Nera in Blackrock on a Friday evening in early autumn. There's a nip in the air but under the canopy and radiant heaters all is toasty; we don't need our coats. The Government has announced Dublin restaurants will have to close at midnight for all but takeaway and outdoor dining. It's supposed to be for three weeks but everyone expects it to be longer. The mood is end of days. All around us tables are throwing caution to the wind and ordering second bottles of wine. A lone fox picks its way through the cars on the other side of the road.

We're intent on going hell for leather, too. Who knows when we'll get to a restaurant again? How better to start than with a plate of melting guanciale dressed with lemon accompanied by thin slices of crisp sourdough charred from the plancha, and a pair of small Brandy Bay oysters from Kelly's in Clarinbridge? Topped with compressed cucumber, apple and chilli oil and a jaunty blue borage flower, the oysters are sweet, saline and perfect.

Next come mushroom dumplings with picked fennel, lovage and the subtlety of aged soy, and smoked Jerusalem artichokes with Pink Lady apple, home-made crème fraîche and a flurry of truffle. The flavours are joyous, but the appearance of the dish is marred by the resemblance of the crisp skin of the artichokes to the Witchetty grubs I recall from the challenges in the jungle version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Suckling pig with morcilla, braised endive and romesco is an impeccable plate, beautifully balanced, and if you hadn't clocked it already, the spinach and ricotta malfatti with confit egg yolk and courgette gremolata is the dish that will remind you that Barry used to be in the kitchen at Etto, where he was named RAI Chef of the Year in 2018. (The other hint is the cote de boeuf for two which we see heading to other tables and looking mighty fine.) Aged beef dripping hash potatoes are just as wrong and as right as they sound, crisp and melting, and if all cabbage in Ireland were served charred with Alsace bacon, it wouldn't have the image problem it does. We finish with a scoop of fig-leaf ice cream buried under a dollop of warm chocolate mousse and doused with PX sherry, and a selection of Irish cheeses - including the wonderful Ballylisk, my current favourite - in perfect condition, with the thinnest seeded crackers. We drink the 2018 Jurançon Noir Rend Son Jus from Chateau Plaisance in southwestern France, a crunchy red that's all raspberries and redcurrants and comes in at a delightful 11pc ABV (€43), followed by a glass of Pedro Ximinez to accompany the chocolate mousse, and a robust Dom Rafael Moucha 2016 from Alentejo with the cheese. (Well done to Volpe Nera for a list that lists the alcohol content of every bottle.) With water, our bill comes to €188.85 before service. Towards the end of our meal, chef Barry Sun comes out to say hello and does his best not to look miserable. A little while later he's over chatting to the owners of the Wishing Well pub next door and the next morning I see that they have come to an arrangement that will let Volpe Nera serve on the terrace of the pub as well. All over the capital, restaurateurs are figuring out ways to make outdoor dining possible and keep going; Dublin City Council is encouraging them to take over footpaths and parking spaces. Too little, too late? Only time will tell. I'm sure everyone working in hospitality is heartily sick of the word 'pivot' by now, but there isn't a better one to describe the agility with which restaurants have been moving between dine-in and takeaway and click'n'collect and outdoor for months now. Let's wrap up warm and do whatever we can to support them so that when all this is over we still have restaurants to go to. THE RATING 9/10 food 9/10 ambience 9/10 value 27/30 ON A BUDGET Share the cote de boeuf for a big feed for two for €68. ON A BLOWOUT Have oysters and guanciale, bread with cep mushroom butter, halibut crudo and veal carpaccio, cote de boeuf, sides and puddings and the bill will be €140 for two before wine. THE HIGH POINT Barry Sun's food is a joy. THE LOW POINT The appearance - but not the taste - of the Jerusalem artichoke skins.