| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Restaurant review: Katy McGuinness dines at Volpe Nera

Volpe Nera, 22 Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin. volpenera.ie

Dining al fresco: Volpe Nera will continue to serve diners at its outdoor tables Expand

Close

Dining al fresco: Volpe Nera will continue to serve diners at its outdoor tables

Dining al fresco: Volpe Nera will continue to serve diners at its outdoor tables

Dining al fresco: Volpe Nera will continue to serve diners at its outdoor tables

Katy McGuinness

If it weren't for the absence of helicopters circling overhead, it might be the fall of Saigon.

We're eating on the outdoor terrace at Volpe Nera in Blackrock on a Friday evening in early autumn. There's a nip in the air but under the canopy and radiant heaters all is toasty; we don't need our coats. The Government has announced Dublin restaurants will have to close at midnight for all but takeaway and outdoor dining. It's supposed to be for three weeks but everyone expects it to be longer. The mood is end of days. All around us tables are throwing caution to the wind and ordering second bottles of wine. A lone fox picks its way through the cars on the other side of the road.

We're intent on going hell for leather, too. Who knows when we'll get to a restaurant again? How better to start than with a plate of melting guanciale dressed with lemon accompanied by thin slices of crisp sourdough charred from the plancha, and a pair of small Brandy Bay oysters from Kelly's in Clarinbridge? Topped with compressed cucumber, apple and chilli oil and a jaunty blue borage flower, the oysters are sweet, saline and perfect.