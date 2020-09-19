Restaurant review - Jack Rabbit: Katy McGuinness dines out on pub grub with a difference

Hardware. Paints. Electrical. Glassware. Gifts. Fancy goods.

It's been two years since the Flood brothers - Kieran, Fehan and Barry - closed the doors of their shop for the last time, but there are probably still people who beat a path to Braemor Road in the hope of tracking down an obscure screw or sorting out a niggling house problem they are only now getting around to tackling.

Since 1987, the brothers, who formerly had a similar shop in London, made a living from being a mine of information in relation to all things DIY-related and dispensing advice on how to repair small appliances that others might have counselled be thrown in the bin. They were known to carry a particularly extensive range of fire grates.

Early last year, a small neon sign went up in the shop window.

Bar.

And just like, that Churchtown Stores morphed from hardware shop to smart pub.

A couple of months back the owners (members of the Coman family) drafted in chef Ian Marconi to look after the food side of things.

Ian ran the Parlour Games supper clubs in Portobello when he first returned to Dublin from London, having worked at Sam and Samantha Clark's Moro in Exmouth Market. He went on to establish the Paella Guys street food business, familiar from lunchtime markets around the city, and then Jack Rabbit, an event-catering business with a lunchtime presence at the Morton's outpost on Hatch Street.

Along the way, he launched a range of Jack Rabbit sauces, part of the new generation of Irish condiments and a cult hit. Word goes out on the aficianados' bush telegraph when a new batch drops.

Given events are thin on the ground these days, Jack Rabbit is now geared towards offering food solutions for pubs, a fine idea considering pubs tend to be good at the drink side of things, but often less so when it comes to food.

We've booked a table in the outdoor covered seating area to the front, which in pre-pandemic times was the smoking area; people who emerge from inside and light up are whooshed along by the staff.

The menu is very different to what you'd expect from typical pub grub, with a choice of eight main dishes cheerfully plundering ideas from all over the world. Start with nachos made with proper, freshly-fried tortilla chips from Blanco Nino in Clonmel, either with or without slow-cooked Mexican pork with green chilli salsa (for the extra €3.50 it's a no-brainer.) Rather than the usual greasy smothering of synthetic-tasting cheesy gloop, Marconi serves his with a lime Parmesan crema, fresh guacamole, a cherry tomato salsa, jalapeños and slivers of pickled red onion. Nachos are never going to qualify as health food, but these are not far off.

There are wild red-tailed shrimp in spiced butter and chunks of new potato in a tomato and cashew-based makhani sauce, with crunchy cabbage and lemon salad on the side, and buttermilk fried chicken that's too sweet for our palates (it comes in a pomegranate and honey 'dunk'), though we love the other elements of the dish: black garlic aioli, roasted peanuts, herby yoghurt, pickled carrots, toasted seeds and crunchy fried shallots.

A beef curry made with Jack Rabbit's best-selling Tsumami sauce (confit garlic, chilli and black garlic, it helps if you like garlic) is melting and tender with real depth of flavour, while the bbq mushroom burger - three huge field mushrooms marinated in tamari and black rice vinegar in a brioche bun layered with scallions, whipped avocado and a burger sauce made from silken tofu - is an umami-packed whopper of a dish. We are charged €18 for a small taste of several dishes (definitely a mates' rate, Ian spotted us) so with a couple of G&Ts, a few sparkling waters and a not-great glass of red wine the bill totals €49.20.

The rating

9/10 food

8/10 ambience

9/10 value

26/30

ON A BUDGET

House nachos are priced at - guess what? - €9.

ON A BLOWOUT

Two people sharing nachos to start, followed by the wild shrimp dish and the mushroom burger, with fries and salad on the side, will run up a bill of €42.50 before drinks or service.

THE HIGH POINT

Pub food just went up by more than a few notches.

THE LOW POINT

The wine offering is poor. There's no excuse for this.

Irish Independent