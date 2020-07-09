Restaurant review - Beach House: The only downside to this new gem is that it’s not closer to where I live

I'd been dreaming about where my first meal in a restaurant was going to be for almost the whole of lockdown. I don't make a habit of reviewing brand-new restaurants, but when it came to making this decision, it had to be Beach House in Tramore, Co Waterford, a town that has the makings of Ireland's version of Brighton.

Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola opened their new restaurant here, in Peter's home town, on March 11. They closed again after only five days, on March 15. I can only imagine the heartache.

The couple are not new to the restaurant business - they own the successful Fish Shop on Benburb Street in Dublin 7, a tapas-style wine bar currently operating as a takeaway, and until last year the gem that was Fish Shop on Queen Street, a favourite with those who prefer their fine dining without fuss. Unusually for husband-and-wife restaurant couples, he's on the floor and she's in the kitchen.

Beach House channels the pared-back aesthetic of Queen Street. Arriving into the dining room on only the second day since reopening feels comforting and familiar. I do love a plain room and this one puts me in mind of St John in London. The day's menu is written on a chalkboard in beautiful handwriting; both Peter and Jumoke were teachers in London before being bitten by the restaurant bug and setting up their little fish-and-chip stall in Blackrock Market seven years ago.

The Victorian house was formerly The Pine Rooms, which closed in 2018. Peter remembers his parents eating there in its heyday. In time, he and Jumoke will open a café and food-and-wine shop downstairs, and maybe a couple of guest rooms upstairs. In the meantime, they have put lockdown to good use by working on the garden, installing raised beds to grow vegetables for the kitchen.

We start with a chunky terrine of Andarl pork that's properly rustic, full of flavour thanks to the liver and barding of tasty fat from happy pigs, and a mountain of delicate crab alongside slivers of radish and leaves. Ordering soup always seems like a cop-out, but a vegetable soup based on white turnip topped with rainbow chard and broad beans from the garden is silky, simple, sophisticated. The sourdough comes from Sarah Richards' lovely Seagull Bakery up the hill on Main Street.

Plaice on the bone is piled with samphire harvested by Peter on the Back Strand, and sits in a puddle of brown butter luscious enough to have me tracing my fingers around the plate, leaving me with spatters on the front of my shirt. (Worth it.) Old-school roast chicken from Rings - with aioli, great chips and butterhead lettuce - has the crispest of crisp skin.

For pudding there's a slice of the prune and armagnac tart that we remember from Queen Street and the most gorgeous raspberries with a cold pouring custard. The raspberries come from Mrs Halley's fruit farm, delivered by the lady herself. "She insists on a kilo at a time, otherwise they'll spoil," says Peter. Cheeses are all Irish farmhouse - Knockalara, Templegall, Crozier Blue and Coollattin.

There is no wine list per se. Peter pours a red, white and rosé most days but has a dozen or so interesting bottles that he'll talk through. We tried glasses of a dry ramato-style skin-contact Pinot Grigio from Monte dei Roari that presents as a rosé, a Fronton from Château Plaisance in northern France, the sherry-like Ube Miraflores and the aged manzanilla Blanquito from Callejuela.

For those (understandably) concerned about eating in restaurants, this is an airy, high-ceilinged room with just six well-spaced tables. Peter wears a mask, and the only staff are the couple themselves. There's plenty of sanitiser around and the loos are spotless.

We cover the whole menu between the three of us and our bill comes to €161 before tip. I can't think of a single thing that I would change about Beach House - I just wish it was a little closer to where I live.

THE RATING

9/10 food

9/10 ambience

9/10 value

27/30

ON A BUDGET

Prices vary according to what's on offer, but on the day of our visit you could have had two courses for €27.

ON A BLOW-OUT

The set dinner on Fridays (fish) and Saturdays (chicken) is priced at €65 to include half a bottle of wine.

THE HIGH POINT

My first meal in a restaurant in months was every bit as good as I hoped it would be.

THE LOW POINT

Tramore's gain is Dublin's loss.

