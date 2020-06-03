| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Q&A with rugby player James Ryan: 'Putting on the green jersey makes me immensely proud. Every time'

James Ryan Expand

Close

James Ryan

James Ryan

James Ryan

Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan was educated at St Michael's in Ballsbridge. He started out his rugby career with Lansdowne Club. He captained the Ireland U20 team in the 2015-16 season during which they had their best ever finish. Making his debut for the senior squad at 20, he clocked up Six Nations, Grand Slam and Triple Crown medals in 2018. Voted Players' Player of the Year in 2019, James has 24 caps for Ireland and has been tipped as a future captain of the side. He lives in Dublin.

What's your earliest memory?

My earliest memory is playing in the back garden with my dad. He used to kick the ball up in the air really high and I would try catch it.

Related Content

Daithi O Se Gallery

Celebrity Features Premium

'We lived in the moment for generations, now we've just gone back to it' - Irish celebrities reflect on the lessons they have learned during lockdown

Forced to slow down, we have all been inventive in finding ways to occupy, and distract, ourselves. Sarah Caden chats to some of our favourite people about what they did, and learned, in lockdown; a time of frustration, fear, worry and boredom, but also of silver linings, strange joys and even the occasional revelation
&lsquo;I marvelled at a superb individual try by Michael Jennings (above) for Paramatta Eels against the Brisbane Broncos as Australia&rsquo;s National Rugby League resumed.&rsquo; Photo: Patrick Hamilton

Sport Premium

Eamonn Sweeney Opinion With a great book, movie or album you can always find new things. Sport is different

I hate watching old football matches. Old hurling, rugby and tennis matches leave me cold too. Virgin Media apparently showed 13 Champions League finals this weekend. It's a vision of hell. The whole orgy of retromania over the past couple of months has been pretty infernal. In the absence of live sport, it seems like every notable match of recent times has been rerun on multiple channels. I haven't watched a minute of those games. It would have felt utterly pointless.