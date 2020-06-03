Q&A with rugby player James Ryan: 'Putting on the green jersey makes me immensely proud. Every time'

Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan was educated at St Michael's in Ballsbridge. He started out his rugby career with Lansdowne Club. He captained the Ireland U20 team in the 2015-16 season during which they had their best ever finish. Making his debut for the senior squad at 20, he clocked up Six Nations, Grand Slam and Triple Crown medals in 2018. Voted Players' Player of the Year in 2019, James has 24 caps for Ireland and has been tipped as a future captain of the side. He lives in Dublin.

What's your earliest memory?

My earliest memory is playing in the back garden with my dad. He used to kick the ball up in the air really high and I would try catch it.

What was the first book you loved?

The first book I loved was Boy by Roald Dahl. I remember I used to love reading to myself about all of his adventures.

What's your best holiday memory?

It has be going to Portugal. I used to go with my family to the Algarve every summer and I have some really fond memories there.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing someone close to me. I'm very fortunate that I have such a close support network around me of my family and great friends.

What are you most proud of?

Putting on the green jersey makes me immensely proud. Every time.

What's your least attractive quality - and what is your most?

I've been told that I eat with my mouth open, which isn't the most attractive. I would argue that it's only when I'm hungry. I think that I am very loyal, I always look out for my friends.

What's the first thing you'd do if you were Taoiseach?

First thing would be to reward all of the frontline staff for their incredible work with something tangible as opposed to just recognising their efforts.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with? My girlfriend, Sarah, and our mates. As a professional athlete, it's not something I get to do too often but I love catching up with my friends over a pint.

What fictional character do you most identify with?

Literally anyone tall, as I'm 6ft 5.

What is your most treasured possession?

My dogs, of course, Louis and Kobe.

What's your guilty pleasure?

Chinese food, 100pc. It is my absolute favourite food.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

My Uncle Aidan once told me it's all in the top two inches, this has always really resonated with me.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

Anything Adidas - comfort is key.

Who are your heroes?

My parents, Mark and Clare.

How are you coping with the current lockdown situation?

I have actually been managing petty well, all things considered. Between study and training I have been kept very busy. I've been making an effort to look after my nutrition, train hard and keep my immune system boosted every morning. I think the good weather has really helped to lift everyone's spirits, it's nice to chill out in the garden.

What are you going to do right after this interview?

I am actually going to look at some videos of lineouts that I have been sent on and then it's dinner. We are making some ramen and gyozas tonight which I am already looking forward to!

What keeps you awake at night?

Funnily enough it's foxes. I don't know if it's just near me but they seem to have taken residency outside my window and they screech away during the night.

What's your greatest passion in life?

Family, rugby and history.

If you had to choose only three adjectives to describe yourself, which would they be?

Hard-working, loyal and caring.

What's your favourite film ?

The Departed. I just think it's a quality movie between the cast, the storyline and the soundtrack, which I love.

What's the last TV show you binge-watched?

Peaky Blinders. I know I am very late to the party here but I have been flying through it the past few weeks and have been loving it. What a show.

What's the phone app you use most?

Definitely Twitter, especially at the moment with everything that's going on - it's the easiest way to catch up on the news and keep up to date.

What one piece of advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Enjoy the journey.

What do you regret not doing in the last year?

It's not so much as a regret, but I have definitely had more time to refocus on my studies over the past couple of months. I am studying History & Politics in UCD so I have taken the bit of extra time from lockdown to catch up on my coursework. I am in stage two of my degree and just submitted all of my assignments which was a great feeling.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

Time travel, 100pc. I'd absolutely love to be able to go back in time.

What does your dream weekend look like?

Lockdown aside, having a nice meal in a nice restaurant (perhaps Chinese) and spending time with my girlfriend, and mates. Also putting the feet up and chilling out with my dogs. It's the simple things.

What job would you be terrible at?

I think any jobs that are solitary or require you to work on your own. I'm used to an environment where it's all about teamwork and being very connected. You rely on the people either side of you and that is something that I thrive in.

James Ryan is brand ambassador for Irish super supplement range Revive Active which includes Zest Active