Q&A with broadcaster Mairéad Ronan: 'I dream of having Marty Whelan's Eurovision gig'

Mairéad Ronan always wanted to work in radio Expand

Brian McEvoy

Finglas-born Mairéad Ronan is a broadcaster with Today FM and presenter of Ireland's Fittest Family on RTÉ. She studied media at Ballyfermot College and started her broadcasting career on The Ray D'Arcy Show and produced The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on TodayFM. She won the 2019 RTÉ series of Dancing with the Stars. Mairéad has three children, Dara, from her first marriage and two daughters, Eliza and Bonnie, with her husband, Louis Ronan, whom she married in 2015.

What's your earliest memory?

Christmas 1984, when I was four. I'd asked Santa for a baby doll and he left me a moses basket at home but he left the baby doll at my Nana Murphy's house. Apparently he was shocked when he saw it still in his sleigh!