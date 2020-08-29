Q&A with broadcaster Doireann Garrihy: 'I find it hard to take criticism, even if it's constructive - I'm working on it'

Rising star Doireann Garrihy made a name for herself when her impressions of well-known Irish bloggers and personalities went viral. These days she co-presents the Breakfast Show on RTÉ 2fm alongside Eoghan McDermott and hosts The Laughs of Your Life podcast, which returns for season four in the autumn. Doireann was raised in Castleknock, Co Dublin, but has strong ties to her Co Clare family roots.

What's your earliest memory?

My nana calling me "top knot". Any time I ran by her bedroom window, all she could see from her bed was my hair tied up in a high ponytail. Hence the nickname.

What was the first book you loved?

Lola Rose by Jacqueline Wilson. I remember reading it at 12 and feeling so grown-up because I wasn't scared by it.

What's your best holiday memory?

Summers spent on Inis Oírr having picnics on the beach.

What is your biggest fear?

Rats. You could throw a spider on me and I would barely flinch but a rat, I would die.

What are you most proud of?

My relationship with my parents and sisters. It takes work to keep family harmony. We're always there for each other.

What's your least attractive quality - and what is your most?

I find it hard to take criticism, even if it's constructive. I'm working on it. My most? I'm a total people person, so I reckon I'm fun to be around.

What's the first thing you'd do if you were Taoiseach?

Sort out the direct provision mess.

What's your biggest insecurity?

It changes all the time, but at the moment, I don't feel great in my skin post-lockdown. I tried to stay active throughout, but too many glasses of rosé didn't help.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

President Michael D. Higgins. I actually think we could be good pals. Doesn't everyone feel that way about him?

What fictional character do you most identify with?

Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. We're both care-free and happy-go-lucky, but stern and take no nonsense when needs be.

What is your most treasured possession?

Right now, my passport. I will never take foreign travel for granted again.

What's your guilty pleasure?

Learning the dances from Beyoncé's best music videos. My boyfriend Paddy caught me giving it socks in front of the TV recently... I'll never live it down.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

"Always let your conscience be your guide" - a Jiminy Cricket original, but often used by my mom.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

My black Spanx leggings. They can be dressed up or dressed down without a bother.

Who are your heroes?

The frontline workers who did and continue to do so much for us all throughout this pandemic.

When did you last cry?

While watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion last week. That's what lockdown will do to you.

How are you coping with the current lockdown situation?

I did a lot more complaining about it at the start than I do now. I've tried to use the time to be productive in small ways; exercising and cooking being the main ones. As someone who grabs food on the go a lot, the cooking has made me a whole lot more mindful of my food waste and managing that has been a real focus.

What are you going to do right after this interview?

Write my rap for Random Rap Off Friday. Eoghan and I do a rap battle on 2FM Breakfast every Friday morning. It's great craic, but fiercely competitive.

What keeps you awake at night?

Absolutely nothing. I KO when I hit the pillow.

What's your greatest passion in life?

Making people feel good. Whether that's through laughter at my impressions or my podcast, or just talking about something that people can relate to on Instagram - I love nothing more than that.

If you had to choose only three adjectives to describe yourself, which would you choose?

Driven, considerate, fun-loving.

What's your favourite film?

Wedding Crashers. Too many brilliant comedic performances to point out just one.

What one piece of advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

To care for the environment. I was 18 years old 10 years ago and back then, it wasn't cool to care about climate change. Now that I see all that young people are doing for it and how passionate they are about it, I wish that work had started sooner. That's why I was so delighted to work with GreenAware when they touched base with me... I jumped at the chance to make a difference.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

To breathe underwater. I love a good sea swim.

What does your dream weekend look like?

A bank holiday weekend. I get up at 5am on weekday mornings, so I'm always a bit tetchy on a Sunday evening. I can truly switch off and enjoy myself when there's no work on Monday.

What job would you be terrible at?

Accounting. If there was one thing my mom and I were to fall out over, it would be my lack of knowledge when it comes to finances. She helps me with it all, and when I say helps me, I mean she does it all. She often rings me and says: "If it wasn't for me, you'd be in jail." Thanks, Mom!

Do you believe in a God?

I'll come back to you on that.

