Q&A with Aslan singer Christy Dignam: 'The biggest fear I have is that this cancer will get me'

Irish music icon Christy Dignam is lead singer of the popular Dublin rock band Aslan. Born in 1960, he was raised in Finglas by his parents, Teresa and Christy, and his early jobs included working on the conveyor belt in the Player Wills cigarette factory and working as a deck boy on boats. The band emerged in the 1980s and, after early successes, infamously imploded in 1988. Aslan reformed in 1993 and their song 'Crazy World' went on to become one of the most-played songs on Irish radio ever. Christy was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a form of blood cancer, in 2013 and is currently having chemotherapy. He has been married for more than 37 years to Kathryn. They have a daughter, Kiera, who is also a singer.

What's your earliest memory?

One of the earliest memories I have is of my dad singing in the kitchen while preparing Sunday dinner.