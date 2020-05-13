Paul Whitington's TV picks of the week: What's the Matter with Tony Slattery?

By the early 1990s, Tony Slattery was so ubiquitous on TV comedies and panel shows that people used to make jokes about it. An alumnus of the Cambridge Footlights, he had won a Perrier Award alongside Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Sandi Toksvig at the 1981 Edinburgh Comedy Festival before becoming a charming and witty regular on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway, Just a Minute and Have I Got News for You. He branched out into film acting, was given his own movie review show on ITV. He seemed a firm fixture in British comedy's elite: then, in 1996, he vanished.

Experiencing what he would later describe as "a mid-life crisis", fuelled by heavy cocaine and alcohol use, Tony suddenly ground to a halt: he spent six months alone in his flat, ignoring phone calls, not answering the door or paying bills. "I just sat," he recalled sadly. It took a friend breaking down the door of his flat to persuade Slattery to go to hospital, where he was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later, while talking to Stephen Fry in a 2006 documentary called The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive, he admitted that he'd ended up living in a warehouse after throwing his furniture into the Thames.

The fifth child of working-class Irish parents, Slattery had grown up in north London, shone at school and won a scholarship to Cambridge. He was gay in a time and place not particularly sensitive to difference, but that was not the source of Tony's malaise. As an eight-year-old, he'd been sexually abused by his priest, but had never told his parents. In this documentary, Tony and his partner of over 30 years Mark Hutchinson dig deeper into the comic's difficulties, and talk to Professor Guy Goodwin, an expert in bipolar disorder, to see if Slattery has been correctly diagnosed.

They also talk to specialists in addiction and childhood trauma about what might have driven Tony to destroy what seemed a wildly successful life.

Films of the week

Ghost in the Shell

Tonight, Channel 4, 9.15pm

Sci-fi action movie starring Scarlett Johansson (below) as a cyborg assassin who's troubled by memories of a mysterious earlier life. With Juliette Binoche.

Educating Rita

Sunday, BBC1, midnight

Classic comedy filmed in 1980s Dublin and starring Julie Walters as an unhappy hairdresser who decides to take a course in English literature. With Michael Caine.

There's Something about Mary

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

In this uncouth but funny Farrelly brothers comedy, Ben Stiller is a lonely man who hires a private detective to find his high school sweetheart. With Matt Dillon, Cameron Diaz, Sarah Silverman.

Eighth Grade

Tuesday, Sky Comedy, 10.05pm

Charming comedy about a shy and withdrawn 14-year-old schoolgirl called Kayla who lives a secret life posting motivational videos on YouTube. With Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton.

Manhunter

Wednesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

In the first and best of the Hannibal Lecter films, a former FBI profiler sets out to hunt down a brutal serial killer called the Tooth Fairy. With William Petersen, Brian Cox, Joan Allen, Dennis Farina.

Presumed Innocent

Friday, RTÉ1, 12.15am

Alan J Pakula's stylish thriller stars Harrison Ford as a prosecutor who finds himself implicated in the murder of a woman he had an affair with. Bonnie Bedelia co-stars.

Documentaries

Lifestyle

Burnt by the Sun

Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Holiday home hell

More horror stories from the Celtic Tiger era, as punters invested in dream homes in Italy, France, Spain and Turkey that turned into nightmares.

Science

Horizon

Tuesday, BBC2, 9pm

Fighting Covid

Experts including Hannah Fry and Chris van Tulleken separate the facts from the myths to find out what we really know about the Covid-19 virus.

Health

Old, alone, and stuck at home

Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Elderly in lockdown

The plight of the elderly is explored in this doc which talks to people who experienced a harsher lockdown.

TV picks

Entertainment

Eurovision – Europe Shine a Light

Tonight, RTÉ1, 8pm

The power of song

Marty Whelan commentates on this special show, featuring performances from acts including Johnny Logan.

Drama

I Know This Much is True

Monday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Sibling loyalty

As the repercussions of Thomas’s horrific protest in the library continue, Dominick realises how hard rescuing his brother will be. With Mark Ruffalo.

Lifestyle

Super Garden

Thursday, RTÉ1, 8pm

In Bloom

Five budding designers battle it out to secure a coveted show spot at Ireland’s premier garden festival, Bloom, though the winners will have to wait till 2021.

Weekend Magazine