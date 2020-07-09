| 7.9°C Dublin

Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: The Plot Against America

Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation) Expand

Paul Whitington

Last weekend, Donald Trump travelled to South Dakota for a speechifying photo op, and raised his chin high for the cameras in imitation of the giant stone presidents behind him on Mount Rushmore. During the rambling discourse that followed, he referred to the malign intentions of "left-wing fascists". Slight misunderstanding of the word "fascist" there, but what if America had been infected by the rise of populist, ultranationalist demagogues back in the 1930s?

That was the intriguing premise of Philip Roth's 2004 novel The Plot Against America, which pitched the great aviator Charles Lindbergh as an upstart Republican president who forges an alliance with Nazi Germany. As the real Lindbergh was an isolationist, Hitler-loving, anti-Semite, it's not a big reach, but the what-ifs of Roth's story are nicely teased out in this stylish adaptation, which seems timely. An impressive cast includes Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan (pictured), Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Ben Cole, John Turturro and Caroline Kaplan. 

The story is told from the point of view of an ordinary Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey: the Levins, who watch in horror as Lindbergh sweeps to power in a landslide victory over Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Lindbergh's first act is to sign treaties with Germany and Japan that promise America will not interfere with their expansionism, or race repressions. 

