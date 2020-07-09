Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: The Plot Against America

Last weekend, Donald Trump travelled to South Dakota for a speechifying photo op, and raised his chin high for the cameras in imitation of the giant stone presidents behind him on Mount Rushmore. During the rambling discourse that followed, he referred to the malign intentions of "left-wing fascists". Slight misunderstanding of the word "fascist" there, but what if America had been infected by the rise of populist, ultranationalist demagogues back in the 1930s?
That was the intriguing premise of Philip Roth's 2004 novel The Plot Against America, which pitched the great aviator Charles Lindbergh as an upstart Republican president who forges an alliance with Nazi Germany. As the real Lindbergh was an isolationist, Hitler-loving, anti-Semite, it's not a big reach, but the what-ifs of Roth's story are nicely teased out in this stylish adaptation, which seems timely. An impressive cast includes Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan (pictured), Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Ben Cole, John Turturro and Caroline Kaplan.
The story is told from the point of view of an ordinary Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey: the Levins, who watch in horror as Lindbergh sweeps to power in a landslide victory over Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Lindbergh's first act is to sign treaties with Germany and Japan that promise America will not interfere with their expansionism, or race repressions.
As Lindbergh's tub-thumping speeches and obvious racism and anti-Semitism gain favour, life gets harder for the Levin family. Hope will come when the journalist Walter Winchell announces he will run against Lindbergh on a platform of tolerance, but that will lead to race riots, an assassination attempt and all sorts of unpleasantness. In this first episode, young Philip Levin struggles to equate the heroic exploits of Lindbergh the aviator with his pro-Nazi speeches, and his parents refuse to contemplate the possibility of his winning the presidency. But as they'll shortly discover, fascism can happen anywhere, even in America.
What if...
Films of the week
Jaws
Tonight, RTÉ2, 9.10pm
Amity Island is gearing up for its summer season when bodies start washing up on the beach with chunks out of them. Could it be the work of a shark? With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw.
The Favourite
Sunday, Sky Comedy, 8pm
Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz play flunkies vying for royal favour in the court of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss co-star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ anarchic comic drama.
Crazy Rich Asians
Monday, Sky Comedy, 8pm
Trouble awaits Chinese-American
Rachel when her boyfriend takes her to Singapore to meet his spiky and hostile family. Comedy, starring Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu.
Deadpool
Tuesday, Film Four, 9pm
A cynical mercenary emerges from a botched medical experiment seriously disfigured but possessing superpowers he will use to fight crime (pictured below). Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin star.