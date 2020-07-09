Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: The Plot Against America

Last weekend, Donald Trump travelled to South Dakota for a speechifying photo op, and raised his chin high for the cameras in imitation of the giant stone presidents behind him on Mount Rushmore. During the rambling discourse that followed, he referred to the malign intentions of "left-wing fascists". Slight misunderstanding of the word "fascist" there, but what if America had been infected by the rise of populist, ultranationalist demagogues back in the 1930s?

That was the intriguing premise of Philip Roth's 2004 novel The Plot Against America, which pitched the great aviator Charles Lindbergh as an upstart Republican president who forges an alliance with Nazi Germany. As the real Lindbergh was an isolationist, Hitler-loving, anti-Semite, it's not a big reach, but the what-ifs of Roth's story are nicely teased out in this stylish adaptation, which seems timely. An impressive cast includes Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan (pictured), Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Ben Cole, John Turturro and Caroline Kaplan.

The story is told from the point of view of an ordinary Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey: the Levins, who watch in horror as Lindbergh sweeps to power in a landslide victory over Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Lindbergh's first act is to sign treaties with Germany and Japan that promise America will not interfere with their expansionism, or race repressions.

As Lindbergh's tub-thumping speeches and obvious racism and anti-Semitism gain favour, life gets harder for the Levin family. Hope will come when the journalist Walter Winchell announces he will run against Lindbergh on a platform of tolerance, but that will lead to race riots, an assassination attempt and all sorts of unpleasantness. In this first episode, young Philip Levin struggles to equate the heroic exploits of Lindbergh the aviator with his pro-Nazi speeches, and his parents refuse to contemplate the possibility of his winning the presidency. But as they'll shortly discover, fascism can happen anywhere, even in America. What if... Films of the week Jaws Tonight, RTÉ2, 9.10pm Amity Island is gearing up for its summer season when bodies start washing up on the beach with chunks out of them. Could it be the work of a shark? With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. The Favourite Sunday, Sky Comedy, 8pm Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz play flunkies vying for royal favour in the court of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss co-star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ anarchic comic drama. Crazy Rich Asians Monday, Sky Comedy, 8pm Trouble awaits Chinese-American Rachel when her boyfriend takes her to Singapore to meet his spiky and hostile family. Comedy, starring Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu. Deadpool Tuesday, Film Four, 9pm A cynical mercenary emerges from a botched medical experiment seriously disfigured but possessing superpowers he will use to fight crime (pictured below). Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin star. Expand Close Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation) Molly’s Game Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm Aaron Sorkin’s wordy drama is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, a former skier who began running high-stakes poker games that attracted the suspicions of the FBI. With Kevin Costner, Idris Elba. It Chapter Two Thursday, Sky Premiere, 8pm It’s 27 years since the horrific events in Derry, Maine, and the childhood friends have grown up and moved away when they find out that the vile entity Pennywise has returned. With Jessica Chastain. Best Sport Racing RTÉ Racing Tonight, RTÉ2, 5pm A quiet meet Behind closed doors it might be, but racing is racing and Hugh Cahill will be keeping us up to date on this evening’s meet at Leopardstown. Football Live Premier League Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm London derby The north London derby between Spurs and Arsenal (kick-off at 4.30pm) is the highlight of this afternoon’s Premier League triple bill on Sky. Cricket Live Test Cricket Friday, Sky Sports Main Event, 10.30am Testing times Old Trafford will be eerily empty as the second test between England and the West Indies gets under way. Michael Holding commentates. TV picks Documentary Once Upon a Time in Iraq Monday, BBC2, 9pm War zone Stories from the generation of Iraqis that lived through the second US invasion of Iraq, civil war and the rise of extremist groups like Isis. Drama The Rise of the Murdoch dynasty Tuesday, BBC2, 9pm The kingmaker In 1995, Tony Blair travelled to Rupert Murdoch’s private island to seek his help in winning a general election — a Faustian pact if ever there was one. Lifestyle The Supervet Thursday, Channel 4, 8pm Pet saver Noel Fitzpatrick revisits more old patients, including Jersey, a three-legged cat who needed urgent knee surgery on his lone back leg.