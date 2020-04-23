Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: Normal People

| 4.8°C Dublin
Sally Rooney's journey to the top of the literary totem pole has been rapid. She was still completing her postgraduate studies at Trinity when her first book, Conversations with Friends, was published in 2017. Just a year later she released Normal People, which became a literary sensation, sold like hotcakes, was longlisted for the Booker Prize and was ranked 25th on the Guardian's best 100 books of the 21st century. Its funny, intricate account of the complex relationship between a young man and woman seemed to strike a chord with an entire generation, and Rooney cleverly used the mechanics of text, email and social media to embellish her depiction of a very modern friendship.
Now Element Pictures and director Lenny Abrahamson have brought Sally Rooney's story to the small screen in this ambitious 12-part dramatisation set during the last economic slump and adapted by Rooney herself, Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe. Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) bond after a fashion while attending the same Co Sligo secondary school: he is handsome and popular; she stand-offish, excessively clever and unwilling to suffer fools. They start a relationship, which Connell keeps a secret from his friends out of shame, but when they both end up attending Trinity College together, they start seeing each other more regularly.
But while Connell was king of the heap at school, he struggles to adapt to life at university, and finds it increasingly difficult to fit in. Marianne, by contrast, now comes into herself, blossoming physically and making new friends. How they both react to this reversal of fortunes is revealing, and meanwhile their intimacy pushes long-buried trauma to the surface. Normal People was filmed in Sligo, Dublin, Italy and Sweden, and a strong cast includes Sarah Greene, Aislin McGuckin, Desmond Eastwood and Fionn O'Shea. The first two episodes will air as a double-bill and chart the couple's awkward first encounters at school.
Les Misérables
Amazon Prime
Screened during the Dublin Film Festival, this gritty French thriller is not to be confused with the Victor Hugo novel, and certainly not the musical. During the stiflingly hot summer of 2018, as the French national football team are on the verge of glory in the World Cup, a police detective called Stéphane reports for duty in a tough and deprived Parisian suburb, and quickly realises that his flashy colleagues are corrupt.
Too Hot to Handle
Netflix
Ten good-looking young singletons - including Ireland's Nicole O'Brien - have come to a luxurious beach retreat to take part in a fiendishly themed competition. All 10 are not keen on commitment and prefer casual hook-ups, but they'll have to keep their pheromones in check because this is a contest that rewards virtue, and only the truly chaste will stand a chance of pocketing the $100,000 prize.
The Big House Quiz
RTÉ Player
Friends and families across the country are using the internet to stage virtual quizzes that can, in my experience, get pretty heated. On this RTÉ Player series, celebrities including Marty Morrissey, Vogue Williams, Amy Huberman, Nicola Coughlan and Deirdre O'Kane will take on the role of quizmaster and try to keep the peace in this interactive quiz.
Extraction
Netflix
Chris Hemsworth heads the cast of this big-budget Netflix thriller set in the murky world of weapons dealers and drug-traffickers. Tyler Rake is a fearless black-market mercenary who's hired by an imprisoned crime boss to retrieve his kidnapped son. But Rake's rescue goes spectacularly awry.
Comedy
The Big Short
Tonight, RTÉ2, 9.05pm
Betting on disaster
Adam McKay’s clever satire uses comedy as a means of explaining the subprime mortgage bubble that collapsed the US housing market.
Drama
The Elephant Man
Sunday, BBC1, 10.30pm
The outcast
David Lynch’s drama tells the story of John Merrick, a severely deformed Victorian man rescued from a freak show by a doctor. John Hurt stars.
Drama
Lincoln
Thursday, Film 4, 9pm
War and peace
Daniel Day-Lewis gives a masterful, Oscar-winning portrayal of arguably America’s greatest president in Steven Spielberg’s meticulous drama.
Lifestyle
Cheap Irish Homes
Tuesday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm
Hot property
Maggie Molloy helps Limerick microbiologist Aisling fulfil her dream of finding an old house for herself and her dad that’s close to work.
Food
Paul Hollywood Eats Japan
Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm
A nation’s cuisine
Lucky old Paul Hollywood begins his investigation of Japan’s rich and diverse cuisine in Tokyo, where he gets some stern lessons in dining etiquette.
Drama
Homeland
Thursday, RTÉ2, 10.30pm
The final curtain
In the last ever episode of the award-winning drama, Carrie and Saul race to prevent a simple helicopter crash from plunging an entire region into war.
