Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: A Suitable Boy

Sunday, BBC1, 9pm

The birth of modern India

Maan (Ishaan Khatter) and Saeeda Bai (Tabu) in BBC One's 'A Suitable Boy'.
Maan (Ishaan Khatter) and Saeeda Bai (Tabu) in BBC One's 'A Suitable Boy'.

BBC/Lookout Point

Paul Whitington

This major new six-part drama is based on Vikram Seth's epic historical novel, and set in India shortly after independence. It took three years to make, and Seth only agreed to let the BBC make it after receiving assurances that Andrew Davies, who's adapted everything from War & Peace to Pride and Prejudice, would be in charge. Remarkably, it's the first time the BBC has filmed a period drama entirely with people of colour.

A Suitable Boy begins in 1951, against the backdrop of the newly independent, post-partition India. That partition led to mass displacement and the loss of more than two millions lives, and bitter sectarian divisions hang heavy in the air as 19-year-old Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala) tries to establish her own independence. She's studying literature, and has passionate dreams of a bright future, but her widowed and very traditional mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) has different plans for her daughter, and is working behind the scenes to arrange a marriage with a "suitable" (that is, Hindu) boy. Lata, meanwhile, has fallen in love with Kabir, a Muslim, after a chance encounter, and when Rupa finds out about it the relationship is forbidden. What follows is a vast and sweeping inter-generational tale involving four families and a cast of more than 100 during the early years of the 1950s, when the foundations of the modern Indian - and Pakistani - states were being laid. 

Filmed on location, A Suitable Boy boasts the kind of production values and lush scenery you'd expect, but its focus is on the decay of the old India, incarnated by the British Raj, and the growth of a new and uncertain one. While Lata wrestles with her cultural and spiritual identity, her Anglophile older brother wears double-breasted suits, drinks alcohol and goes to jazz clubs. But in the wider world, the mood is darkening: Hindu nationalism is on the rise, temples are being provocatively constructed right next to existing mosques, and street protests are turning increasingly violent. The echoes of India's present are potent.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

