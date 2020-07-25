Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: A Suitable Boy

The characters played by DiCaprio and Pitt do not seem real in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

This major new six-part drama is based on Vikram Seth's epic historical novel, and set in India shortly after independence. It took three years to make, and Seth only agreed to let the BBC make it after receiving assurances that Andrew Davies, who's adapted everything from War & Peace to Pride and Prejudice, would be in charge. Remarkably, it's the first time the BBC has filmed a period drama entirely with people of colour.

A Suitable Boy begins in 1951, against the backdrop of the newly independent, post-partition India. That partition led to mass displacement and the loss of more than two millions lives, and bitter sectarian divisions hang heavy in the air as 19-year-old Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala) tries to establish her own independence. She's studying literature, and has passionate dreams of a bright future, but her widowed and very traditional mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) has different plans for her daughter, and is working behind the scenes to arrange a marriage with a "suitable" (that is, Hindu) boy. Lata, meanwhile, has fallen in love with Kabir, a Muslim, after a chance encounter, and when Rupa finds out about it the relationship is forbidden. What follows is a vast and sweeping inter-generational tale involving four families and a cast of more than 100 during the early years of the 1950s, when the foundations of the modern Indian - and Pakistani - states were being laid.

Filmed on location, A Suitable Boy boasts the kind of production values and lush scenery you'd expect, but its focus is on the decay of the old India, incarnated by the British Raj, and the growth of a new and uncertain one. While Lata wrestles with her cultural and spiritual identity, her Anglophile older brother wears double-breasted suits, drinks alcohol and goes to jazz clubs. But in the wider world, the mood is darkening: Hindu nationalism is on the rise, temples are being provocatively constructed right next to existing mosques, and street protests are turning increasingly violent. The echoes of India's present are potent.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Films of the week The Post Tonight, Channel 4, 9.15pm In 1971, The Washington Post's publisher Katharine Graham and her gung-ho editor Ben Bradlee faced a dilemma over whether to publish leaked documents about the Vietnam War. With Meryl Streep. Sicario Tonight, Channel 4, 11.35pm When a young FBI agent is seconded to a unit investigating the Mexican cartels, she enters a dangerous nightmare. Denis Villeneuve's excellent thriller stars Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt. Still Alice Sunday, Channel 4, 12.30am A respected linguistics professor has just celebrated her 50th birthday when she notices the chilling symptoms of early onset Alzheimer's. Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kate Bosworth star. Fences Monday, TG4, 9.30pm In 1950s Pittsburgh, blowhard bin collector Troy Maxson's towering ego takes a heavy toll on his family. Denzel Washington directs and stars. The Mountain Between Us Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm When a man and woman survive a light aircraft crash on a snowy mountain, their chances of survival seem slim. Melodrama, with Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Thursday, Sky Drama, 10pm The characters played by DiCaprio and Pitt do not seem real in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood In Quentin Tarantino's boisterous drama, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a frustrated 1960s TV actor who's about to become embroiled in the Manson Family murders. With Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt.

Best sport GAA GAA Beo Sunday, TG4, 2.15pm Championship action Micheál Ó Domhnaill presents live coverage of Castlehaven's clash with Carbery Rangers, with commentary from Brian Tyers. Football Live Premier League Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Final curtain On the last day of this strange Premier League season, Sky presents coverage of one of the key games, with top four slots still being fought over. Racing The Galway Races Thursday, RTÉ2, 5.30pm Day four Hugh Cahill and analysts Jane Mangan and Ruby Walsh follow all the action on day four of the festival, including the prestigious Galway Plate. TV picks Consumer Open for Business Tuesday, RTÉ1, 7pm A trickle of tourists Irish tourism's summer has been devastated by a lack of international visitors, but businesses are trying to capitalise on 'staycationing' instead. Documentary Rise of the Murdochs Tuesday, BBC2, 9pm Rupert rallies Rupert Murdoch's mother has just died, his friends have deserted him in the wake of the scandal, and his second marriage is over. But he'll rally. Travel Great Continental Railway Journeys Wednesday, BBC2, 8pm Sketches of Spain Michael Portillo visits Salamanca, where his father lived and worked.