Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: 74 days

When Bobby Sands led a concerted campaign of hunger strikes in the Maze Prison in 1981, this must have seemed to the British authorities a new and dreadful way of holding a gun to their heads in the cause of Irish nationalism. But had they known their history, they'd have realised there was nothing new about this tactic at all.

One hundred years ago this week, on October 25, 1920, Terence MacSwiney died in Brixton Prison. He had been on hunger strike for 74 days, in protest at his internment and the fact that he'd been tried by a military court. His steely resolve had attracted much international attention and helped ramp up the IRA's campaign against the British forces. And in this documentary, historian Sarah-Anne Buckley uses archive medical notes and contemporary scientific insights to paint a picture of MacSwiney's hunger strike.

Born in Cork to an Irish father who emigrated to Australia when he was just six, Terence was raised by his English Catholic mother, a passionate Irish nationalist. MacSwiney became involved in the Irish cultural revival, and in 1913 co-founded the Cork branch of the Irish Volunteers and became local president of Sinn Féin. He became the city's Lord Mayor in March 1920, following the murder of Tomás Mac Curtain by an RIC gang. On August 12, he was arrested on charges of sedition and sentenced to two years in jail. Immediately afterwards, MacSwiney launched a hunger strike.

As he got sicker and sicker, his jailers left food in his cell to tempt him, and even tried to force-feed him. His strike provoked demonstrations in several European cities; the Americans threatened a boycott of British goods, and four South American countries appealed to the Pope to intervene. And in the aftermath of his death, Terence MacSwiney's actions would inspire others across the globe to take on colonial oppressors in similar ways.

