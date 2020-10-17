Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week: 74 days

| 10°C Dublin
When Bobby Sands led a concerted campaign of hunger strikes in the Maze Prison in 1981, this must have seemed to the British authorities a new and dreadful way of holding a gun to their heads in the cause of Irish nationalism. But had they known their history, they'd have realised there was nothing new about this tactic at all.
One hundred years ago this week, on October 25, 1920, Terence MacSwiney died in Brixton Prison. He had been on hunger strike for 74 days, in protest at his internment and the fact that he'd been tried by a military court. His steely resolve had attracted much international attention and helped ramp up the IRA's campaign against the British forces. And in this documentary, historian Sarah-Anne Buckley uses archive medical notes and contemporary scientific insights to paint a picture of MacSwiney's hunger strike.
Born in Cork to an Irish father who emigrated to Australia when he was just six, Terence was raised by his English Catholic mother, a passionate Irish nationalist. MacSwiney became involved in the Irish cultural revival, and in 1913 co-founded the Cork branch of the Irish Volunteers and became local president of Sinn Féin. He became the city's Lord Mayor in March 1920, following the murder of Tomás Mac Curtain by an RIC gang. On August 12, he was arrested on charges of sedition and sentenced to two years in jail. Immediately afterwards, MacSwiney launched a hunger strike.
As he got sicker and sicker, his jailers left food in his cell to tempt him, and even tried to force-feed him. His strike provoked demonstrations in several European cities; the Americans threatened a boycott of British goods, and four South American countries appealed to the Pope to intervene. And in the aftermath of his death, Terence MacSwiney's actions would inspire others across the globe to take on colonial oppressors in similar ways.
The Shining
Tonight, BBC2, 9.15pm
When a struggling writer takes a job as winter caretaker at a Rocky Mountains hotel, things get out of hand once the bad weather sets in. With Jack Nicholson.
Detroit
Sunday, BBC2, 10pm
Kathryn Bigelow’s tense thriller is based on events in Detroit in the summer of 1967, when a brutal incident involving the police sparked three days of riots.
Yesterday
Monday, Sky Drama, 8pm
After a young man is hit by a bus during a mysterious global power surge, he wakes to find he’s the only person in the world who can remember the songs of The Beatles. Himesh Patel, Lily James star.
I Am Not Your Negro
Tuesday, BBC4, 11.05pm
Raoul Peck’s documentary explores the writer James Baldwin’s reaction to the assassinations of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, and his reflections on the plight of African-Americans.
Belle
Wednesday, Film 4, 9pm
Period drama based on the true story of Dido Elizabeth Belle, a mixed-race 18th-century Englishwoman who was raised as a lady and became a campaigner against slavery. With Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Thursday, Sky Premiere, 8pm
When a stressed and cynical magazine journalist is sent to interview the much-loved kids’ TV entertainer Fred Rogers, he has an unlikely epiphany. Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper star.
Gaelic games
Saturday GAA Live
Today, RTÉ2, 5.15pm
Allianz live
Kevin McStay joins Joanne Cantwell at the Athletic Grounds for coverage of Armagh’s Allianz League clash with Roscommon. Throw-in at 5.30pm.
Gaelic games
GAA Beo
Sunday, TG4, 1.30pm
Galway v Mayo
Galway face Mayo in the Allianz National Football League Division 1, and Donegal and Tyrone square up at 4pm. Micheál Ó Domhnaill presents.
Football
Renault Super Sunday
Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm
London derby
A Premier League double bill begins with Crystal Palace versus Brighton, then it’s off to White Hart Lane for Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham.
Entertainment
Strictly Come Dancing
Tonight, BBC1, 7.50pm
Release the glitterballs
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly begin a new season of the ballroom-dancing show by introducing us to this year’s celebrity contestants.
Reality
DIY SOS
Sunday, RTÉ One, 6.30pm
The new-build Ireland
Baz Ashmawy and a team of builders tour the country helping people to adapt their homes, beginning with Limerick teenager Amy Mulcahy.
Drama
Roadkill
Sunday, BBC1, 9pm
Playing politics
Hugh Laurie and Sarah Greene head the cast of David Hare’s drama about a politician who’s poised for the big time when scandal hits.
