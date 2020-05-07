Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week

Mark Ruffalo has been a busy man since Marvel's long-running Avengers saga came to an end last year. A couple of months back, the man most famous for playing the Hulk produced and starred in Dark Waters, a thriller based on the true story of a Cincinnati lawyer who took on a multimillion dollar pollution case against chemical multinational DuPont. And now he plays not one man, but two, in this ambitious mini-series adapted by Derek Cianfrance from a 1998 novel by Wally Lamb.

I Know This Much is True dramatises the harrowing saga of Thomas and Dominick Birdsey, identical twins born and raised in Three Rivers, Connecticut, whose lives turn out very differently. Dominick grows up confident and assertive, marries a beautiful woman and seems to have the world at his feet. But Thomas battles with a serious mental illness, and his attempts to live a quiet life as the tender of a coffee stand are interrupted by spectacular meltdowns.

His sincerity is sometimes terrifying, and in the opening scene he marches into a public library and amputates his own hand as a protest against the first Iraq War. Dominick is staunchly loyal to his brother, and does his best to pick up the pieces. But Dominick has problems of his own, and the death of his child leaves him damaged and disillusioned.

Mark Ruffalo is a talented and fiercely committed actor, and faced unique difficulties on this production. He spent 17 weeks playing Dominick opposite a stand-in for his twin, and on the advice of writer Derek Cianfrance did 50 push ups between takes in order to get a handle on the character's nervy masculinity. Then production shut down for seven weeks while Ruffalo gained 30 pounds and let his grooming go before playing Thomas. CGI effects and shrewd camera placement helped blend the two performances into a powerful and harrowing drama.

Films of the week

Darkest Hour

Tonight, BBC1, 7.30pm

Joe Wright's sweeping historical drama stars Gary Oldman (below) as Winston Churchill, who in 1940 emerges from the back benches to lead his country through its most terrible crisis.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 9.50pm

Rey and the Resistance face their ultimate foe in the resurrected Palpatine in this action-packed sci-fi sequel. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Ian McDiarmid star.

The 40-year-old virgin

Monday, Sky One, 9pm Seth Rogen's clever comedy stars Steve Carell as a singularly innocent middle-aged man whose friends decide to help him lose his virginity. With Paul Rudd, Catherine Keener.

Dora and the Lost City

Thursday, Sky Premiere, 6pm

Isabela Moner heads the cast of this live-action adventure which sees Dora head for the central American jungles to search for her missing parents. With Eva Longoria.

Moonlight

Wednesday, Film 4, 9pm

In Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama, a young boy from a tough Miami housing project finds an unlikely mentor in the local drug dealer. Mahershala Ali stars.

Robert the Bruce

Thursday, Sky Drama, 8pm

Following the execution of William Wallace, Robert the Bruce retreats to the Scottish highlands and takes refuge with a single mother and her children. Angus Macfadyen stars.

Documentaries

Culture

Dana

Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

The original Derry girl

It’s 50 years since Dana achieved Ireland’s first ever Eurovision win in Amsterdam, and this documentary looks back at her victory’s impact.

Health

South Korea

Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm

The Country that beat the Virus

How have the South Koreans tightly controlled the impact of Covid-19 while avoiding a national lockdown, and what lessons can be learned?

History

Building Ireland

Thursday, RTÉ1, 8pm

A whole new town

Geographer Susan Hegarty explains how the huge success of the Shannon Airport Free Trade Zone led to the creation of a new town.

TV picks

Documentary

The Real Peter Sellers

Tonight, BBC2, 9pm

An enigmatic man

The great comic actor died suddenly 40 years ago, and in this documentary family, friends and admirers reflect on his brilliant career and troubled life.

Lifestyle

Keys to my Life

Sunday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Norris reflects

David Norris takes Brendan Courtney back to his childhood home in Ballsbridge, and the first house he ever bought, in Greystones.

Entertainment

Marty & Bernard

Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

On the road again

Marty Morrissey and Bernard O’Shea meet a remarkable group of inner city Dublin community workers who set them a daunting fundraising challenge.

