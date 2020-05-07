Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week

| 6.4°C Dublin
Mark Ruffalo has been a busy man since Marvel's long-running Avengers saga came to an end last year. A couple of months back, the man most famous for playing the Hulk produced and starred in Dark Waters, a thriller based on the true story of a Cincinnati lawyer who took on a multimillion dollar pollution case against chemical multinational DuPont. And now he plays not one man, but two, in this ambitious mini-series adapted by Derek Cianfrance from a 1998 novel by Wally Lamb.
I Know This Much is True dramatises the harrowing saga of Thomas and Dominick Birdsey, identical twins born and raised in Three Rivers, Connecticut, whose lives turn out very differently. Dominick grows up confident and assertive, marries a beautiful woman and seems to have the world at his feet. But Thomas battles with a serious mental illness, and his attempts to live a quiet life as the tender of a coffee stand are interrupted by spectacular meltdowns.
His sincerity is sometimes terrifying, and in the opening scene he marches into a public library and amputates his own hand as a protest against the first Iraq War. Dominick is staunchly loyal to his brother, and does his best to pick up the pieces. But Dominick has problems of his own, and the death of his child leaves him damaged and disillusioned.
Mark Ruffalo is a talented and fiercely committed actor, and faced unique difficulties on this production. He spent 17 weeks playing Dominick opposite a stand-in for his twin, and on the advice of writer Derek Cianfrance did 50 push ups between takes in order to get a handle on the character's nervy masculinity. Then production shut down for seven weeks while Ruffalo gained 30 pounds and let his grooming go before playing Thomas. CGI effects and shrewd camera placement helped blend the two performances into a powerful and harrowing drama.
Darkest Hour
Tonight, BBC1, 7.30pm
Joe Wright's sweeping historical drama stars Gary Oldman (below) as Winston Churchill, who in 1940 emerges from the back benches to lead his country through its most terrible crisis.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 9.50pm
Rey and the Resistance face their ultimate foe in the resurrected Palpatine in this action-packed sci-fi sequel. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Ian McDiarmid star.
The 40-year-old virgin
Monday, Sky One, 9pm Seth Rogen's clever comedy stars Steve Carell as a singularly innocent middle-aged man whose friends decide to help him lose his virginity. With Paul Rudd, Catherine Keener.
Dora and the Lost City
Thursday, Sky Premiere, 6pm
Isabela Moner heads the cast of this live-action adventure which sees Dora head for the central American jungles to search for her missing parents. With Eva Longoria.
Moonlight
Wednesday, Film 4, 9pm
In Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama, a young boy from a tough Miami housing project finds an unlikely mentor in the local drug dealer. Mahershala Ali stars.
Robert the Bruce
Thursday, Sky Drama, 8pm
Following the execution of William Wallace, Robert the Bruce retreats to the Scottish highlands and takes refuge with a single mother and her children. Angus Macfadyen stars.
Culture
Dana
Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm
The original Derry girl
It’s 50 years since Dana achieved Ireland’s first ever Eurovision win in Amsterdam, and this documentary looks back at her victory’s impact.
Health
South Korea
Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm
The Country that beat the Virus
How have the South Koreans tightly controlled the impact of Covid-19 while avoiding a national lockdown, and what lessons can be learned?
History
Building Ireland
Thursday, RTÉ1, 8pm
A whole new town
Geographer Susan Hegarty explains how the huge success of the Shannon Airport Free Trade Zone led to the creation of a new town.
Documentary
The Real Peter Sellers
Tonight, BBC2, 9pm
An enigmatic man
The great comic actor died suddenly 40 years ago, and in this documentary family, friends and admirers reflect on his brilliant career and troubled life.
Lifestyle
Keys to my Life
Sunday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm
Norris reflects
David Norris takes Brendan Courtney back to his childhood home in Ballsbridge, and the first house he ever bought, in Greystones.
Entertainment
Marty & Bernard
Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm
On the road again
Marty Morrissey and Bernard O’Shea meet a remarkable group of inner city Dublin community workers who set them a daunting fundraising challenge.
Weekend Magazine