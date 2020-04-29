Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week

The post-Office work of Ricky Gervais seems to divide fans along bitterly partisan lines. The Office (co-written with Stephen Merchant) was a masterwork, no question, a kind of drab symphony of English awkwardness that made you love a banal, talentless, egotistical middle manager and made you cry, too, from time to time. When Ricky made The Office he was 40-odd, and had been knocking around in bands and on obscure radio shows for years. Suddenly, he was a star, and the big question was, what would he do next?

He did Extras, which I rather liked, set in the eternally eclipsed world of TV and film extras doomed to flutter hopefully in the orbit of actual stars. He did Life's Too Short, an observational comedy that didn't really work; followed by Derek, a rather touching comedy about a naive animal lover who still lives with his mother; and he made a couple of very decent high-concept films -The Invention of Lying, and Cemetery Junction. And, of course, he became the disruptor in chief of Hollywood smugness as recurring host of the Golden Globes.

In all his work is a dark streak underlying misanthropy, and never more so than in After Life, season one of which led to angry disagreements. In it, Ricky played Tony Johnson, a features editor of a local newspaper who vows to take revenge on the entire world when his beloved wife dies of cancer. He goes around saying terrible things to innocent passers-by, even throwing the 'C' word at an unfortunate kid, but his efforts to spread unhappiness are constantly thwarted by the decency of ordinary people.

Season two sees him still grappling with grief and facing impending unemployment but at least contemplating becoming a better person. It's dark stuff, for sure, and not everyone likes it. When I interviewed Stephen Merchant a few months back, he told me that Ricky never really cared about being successful or becoming famous. In other words, he does what he wants: you like it or you don't, but either way there's only one of him.

Films of the week

Maze

Tonight, RTÉ 1, 9.30pm

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor heads the cast of Stephen Burke's gritty drama based on the 1983 Maze breakout, when 38 IRA men escaped from the high-security prison.

Split

Sunday, RTÉ2, 9pm

When three high school girls are abducted and imprisoned in a basement, they soon realise they're dealing with an unhinged maniac with many conflicting personalities. James McAvoy stars.

Kong: Skull Island

Monday, RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Hugely entertaining action romp set in the 1970s, when an expedition of scientists and US soldiers find terror on an uncharted island full of fearsome, outsized animals. With Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston.

Captain Marvel

Tuesday, Sky Action, 10pm

When an alien being with frightening superpowers falls to Earth in the 1990s, she gets the worrying feeling she's been here before. Brie Larson (below) heads the cast of this witty Marvel caper.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 9pm

Baroque comic thriller set in Hollywood in the late 1960s and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a hack TV actor who's living next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate when something strange happens.

Jackie

Friday, RTÉ2, 9.45pm

Pablo Larrain's impressionistic period drama follows JFK's traumatised widow Jackie through the aftermath of his killing. With Natalie Portman.

Documentaries

Education

Creative Kids

Sunday, RTÉ1, 6.30pm

Art in school

Documentary following the roll-out of Creative Schools, a pilot project that aims to encourage art in schools across the country.

Reality

Becoming Irish

Monday, RTÉ1, 7pm

A long process

The story of three hopeful immigrants originally from Iraq, England and Venezuela as they go through the process of becoming Irish citizens.

Lifestyle

Hollywood Eats Japan

Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Noodles in Hiroshima

A survivor of the atomic explosion in Hiroshima gives Paul a compelling cookery lesson, and in Kyoto the baker discovers a taste for tofu.

TV picks

Natural history

Primates

Sunday, BBC1, 8.15pm

Life lessons

The secret lives of apes and monkeys, including an Amazonian spider monkey that shows rookies how to hang by their tails over water and grab plants.

Drama

The A Word

Tuesday, BBC1, 9pm

Push and pull

As the family drama returns for a third season, little Joe is struggling to come to terms with his parents’ divorce as he’s ferried between two houses.

Food

Cook-in with Mark Moriarty

Wednesday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Lockdown dishes

In this new series, the chef advises on how you can make tasty meals from whatever you have in your presses.

