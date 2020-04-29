Paul Whitington's TV pick of the week

| 5.6°C Dublin
The post-Office work of Ricky Gervais seems to divide fans along bitterly partisan lines. The Office (co-written with Stephen Merchant) was a masterwork, no question, a kind of drab symphony of English awkwardness that made you love a banal, talentless, egotistical middle manager and made you cry, too, from time to time. When Ricky made The Office he was 40-odd, and had been knocking around in bands and on obscure radio shows for years. Suddenly, he was a star, and the big question was, what would he do next?
He did Extras, which I rather liked, set in the eternally eclipsed world of TV and film extras doomed to flutter hopefully in the orbit of actual stars. He did Life's Too Short, an observational comedy that didn't really work; followed by Derek, a rather touching comedy about a naive animal lover who still lives with his mother; and he made a couple of very decent high-concept films -The Invention of Lying, and Cemetery Junction. And, of course, he became the disruptor in chief of Hollywood smugness as recurring host of the Golden Globes.
In all his work is a dark streak underlying misanthropy, and never more so than in After Life, season one of which led to angry disagreements. In it, Ricky played Tony Johnson, a features editor of a local newspaper who vows to take revenge on the entire world when his beloved wife dies of cancer. He goes around saying terrible things to innocent passers-by, even throwing the 'C' word at an unfortunate kid, but his efforts to spread unhappiness are constantly thwarted by the decency of ordinary people.
Season two sees him still grappling with grief and facing impending unemployment but at least contemplating becoming a better person. It's dark stuff, for sure, and not everyone likes it. When I interviewed Stephen Merchant a few months back, he told me that Ricky never really cared about being successful or becoming famous. In other words, he does what he wants: you like it or you don't, but either way there's only one of him.
Maze
Tonight, RTÉ 1, 9.30pm
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor heads the cast of Stephen Burke's gritty drama based on the 1983 Maze breakout, when 38 IRA men escaped from the high-security prison.
Split
Sunday, RTÉ2, 9pm
When three high school girls are abducted and imprisoned in a basement, they soon realise they're dealing with an unhinged maniac with many conflicting personalities. James McAvoy stars.
Kong: Skull Island
Monday, RTÉ1, 9.30pm
Hugely entertaining action romp set in the 1970s, when an expedition of scientists and US soldiers find terror on an uncharted island full of fearsome, outsized animals. With Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston.
Captain Marvel
Tuesday, Sky Action, 10pm
When an alien being with frightening superpowers falls to Earth in the 1990s, she gets the worrying feeling she's been here before. Brie Larson (below) heads the cast of this witty Marvel caper.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Wednesday, Sky Premiere, 9pm
Baroque comic thriller set in Hollywood in the late 1960s and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a hack TV actor who's living next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate when something strange happens.
Jackie
Friday, RTÉ2, 9.45pm
Pablo Larrain's impressionistic period drama follows JFK's traumatised widow Jackie through the aftermath of his killing. With Natalie Portman.
Education
Creative Kids
Sunday, RTÉ1, 6.30pm
Art in school
Documentary following the roll-out of Creative Schools, a pilot project that aims to encourage art in schools across the country.
Reality
Becoming Irish
Monday, RTÉ1, 7pm
A long process
The story of three hopeful immigrants originally from Iraq, England and Venezuela as they go through the process of becoming Irish citizens.
Lifestyle
Hollywood Eats Japan
Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm
Noodles in Hiroshima
A survivor of the atomic explosion in Hiroshima gives Paul a compelling cookery lesson, and in Kyoto the baker discovers a taste for tofu.
Natural history
Primates
Sunday, BBC1, 8.15pm
Life lessons
The secret lives of apes and monkeys, including an Amazonian spider monkey that shows rookies how to hang by their tails over water and grab plants.
Drama
The A Word
Tuesday, BBC1, 9pm
Push and pull
As the family drama returns for a third season, little Joe is struggling to come to terms with his parents’ divorce as he’s ferried between two houses.
Food
Cook-in with Mark Moriarty
Wednesday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm
Lockdown dishes
In this new series, the chef advises on how you can make tasty meals from whatever you have in your presses.
