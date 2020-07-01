Online film festivals and the loveliest white summer dress: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

This summer is all about the LWD, and rightly so. The Little White Dress is a timeless wardrobe staple that can work for a multitude of occasions. A perfect example is this cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me+Em, a label whose focus is affordable, trend-led, quality clothing.

Slightly oversized with a swing shape, and made using double-weight cotton gauze with a textured ripple to minimise transparency, it features broderie detailing on the sleeves. Trainers are the obvious footwear choice to pair with it, but a strappy ankle-tie sandal would look equally good.

BUY: €149.15; see meandem.com

Linen love

Expand Close Kathryn Davey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kathryn Davey

Add some easy, relaxed elegance to your table settings with linen cutlery pockets from Kathryn Davey's natural-dye textile studio. Based in Harold's Cross, Dublin, the studio is committed to small-batch, zero-waste, conscious production and works with natural fibres such as cotton, wool and linen to produce its hand-dyed range of accessories and homewares. The pockets, which are designed to hold forks, spoons and knives, have been pre-washed for extra softness and are also available in grey. Kathryn Davey's first ebook, Dyeing with Avocado: Everything You Need to Know, is also available to purchase from the website.

BUY: €18; see kathryndavey.com

Farm fresh

The award-winning Farmhouse Café on Dublin's Long Mile Road has reopened with some new additions. While the café - which is a favourite with foodies - is currently functioning on a takeaway basis, it now boasts a deli counter and a general store that will champion small Irish businesses and artisanal produce, such as lamb from the café's own farm, butter, cheese and seaweed.

DETAILS: See farmhousecafe.ie

Fleadh goals

Expand Close Here Are the Young Men / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Here Are the Young Men

Taking place entirely online from July 7-12, this year's Galway Film Fleadh offers up a range of cinematic gems. Its Irish section includes black comedy Redemption of a Rogue, while Eoin Macken's new feature, Here Are the Young Men (above), adapted from the book by Rob Doyle, makes its world premiere.

DETAILS: Tickets from €5; see galwayfilmfleadh.com

Arts online

A digital version of Cairde Sligo Arts Festival, Cairde Connected, will be broadcast this week from July 8-11, offering a range of literary, music, performance and family events. Highlights include performance project The Bed (below), which explores issues such as homelessness and exile, and DJ Will Softly's world music disco for children.

DETAILS: See cairdefestival.com

An essential sense of place

Expand Close The Bed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Bed

The importance of valuing your local place in a post-Covid world is the theme of the Burren Beo Trust's Learning Landscape Online symposium, taking place from July 8-11. The line-up of speakers includes Richard Louv, author of Last Child in the Woods, and the event is free.

DETAILS: See burrenbeo.com/learning-landscape-symposium-2020

THE GREEN BUY

Expand Close Reuzi Mosaic bag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reuzi Mosaic bag

Join Plastic Free July, the global movement to reduce plastic pollution. The website, plasticfreejuly.org, has plenty of suggestions on what you can do, from starting out small to really challenging yourself. Sustainable lifestyle store Reuzi is a one-stop shop for getting on a minimal-waste journey and this tote bag, made from 100pc recycled bottles, is available in four patterns.

BUY: €14; see reuzi.ie

Next weekend...

Film fun

Expand Close Cinemagic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cinemagic

Aimed at Irish filmmakers and film fans aged from 4 to 25, Cinemagic takes place online throughout the month of July. It features workshops, screenings and a creativity corner, with activities including how to create your own clay model. Career craft seminars, meanwhile, offer industry insight such as writing and directing for film with Hugh O'Conor on July 9.

DETAILS: See cinemagic.ie

Flower power

Expand Close Botanic Gardens / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Botanic Gardens

It's the ideal time of the year to enjoy the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin's Glasnevin in all their glory with July highlights including the its herbaceous border and rose garden. Daily guided tours of the gardens - limited to six people - have just started again, where you can discover the site's history and its international significance.

DETAILS: Prices from €6.19; see botanicgardenstours.eventbrite.ie