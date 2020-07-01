| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Online film festivals and the loveliest white summer dress: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me &amp; Em Expand
The Bed Expand
Here Are the Young Men Expand
Reuzi Mosaic bag Expand
Kathryn Davey Expand
Botanic Gardens Expand
Cinemagic Expand

Close

Cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me &amp; Em

Cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me & Em

The Bed

The Bed

Here Are the Young Men

Here Are the Young Men

Reuzi Mosaic bag

Reuzi Mosaic bag

Kathryn Davey

Kathryn Davey

Botanic Gardens

Botanic Gardens

Cinemagic

Cinemagic

/

Cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me & Em

This summer is all about the LWD, and rightly so. The Little White Dress is a timeless wardrobe staple that can work for a multitude of occasions. A perfect example is this cotton frill-sleeve shirt dress from Me+Em, a label whose focus is affordable, trend-led, quality clothing.

Slightly oversized with a swing shape, and made using double-weight cotton gauze with a textured ripple to minimise transparency, it features broderie detailing on the sleeves. Trainers are the obvious footwear choice to pair with it, but a strappy ankle-tie sandal would look equally good.

BUY: €149.15; see meandem.com