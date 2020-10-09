'Not everyone is going to like you in life, and that's ok' - Donal Skehan on the challenges of being a YouTube star

On the face of it, Donal Skehan appears to have life sorted. The 34-year-old is living in a gorgeous period house in Howth with his Swedish wife Sofie Larsson and their two young children, two-and-half-year-old Noah and 10-month-old Ollie, having forged a successful career as a blogger, TV chef and author.

When he opens the door of that house, the first thing I notice is his hair, which is now almost entirely grey; by the time he tells me how the past few months have played out, I understand why. This was supposed to be the year when Skehan made it big in America, a country which had opened its arms to Ireland's favourite food blogger.

It didn't work out that way, and not just because of Covid-19 - the arrival of their sons, the frenetic pace of life in Los Angeles and a desire to be closer to family all played a part in the couple's decision to come home.

"We were all set up to promote the US launch of my book Super Food in Minutes back in March. I had a flight booked to go out to New York from LA for the Today Show, but by the Friday evening things weren't looking good with Covid," says Skehan.

Chef Donal Skehan at his home in Howth. Pic: Mark Condren

Chef Donal Skehan at his home in Howth. Pic: Mark Condren

"Ireland had already shut down so we knew what was coming; we were on borrowed time and New York was about to be hit really hard. My biggest fear was that I'd leave Sofie with a newborn and a toddler in LA and I wouldn't be able to get back to her."

He emailed the producer of the Today Show and pulled out. One by one his other media appearances were cancelled.

"I'd coincidentally bumped into the Irish consulate in LA while doing some work with the charity Concern and she'd given me her card. I never thought I'd need it, but I rang her up and her advice was to go home sooner rather than later," he says.

With the decision made, the pair packed up their two young children, all their possessions and their dog Max and took multiple flights to get from LA to Dublin, a journey which presented plenty of challenges.

"It was scary. We had a friend travelling with us but at the time nobody knew much about Covid-19 or even how you got it for sure. We found ourselves in an Uber with a guy in a hazmat suit and goggles. It was grim," he says.

Now that the pair are home, however, they're realising there are many benefits they were missing out on.

"We were always conscious that in LA, our parents and family were 6,000 miles away and while we could always find babysitters and childminders, it's just not the same. Sofie often says that the feeling is different when you leave your kids with a childminder versus your parents and it just is," says Skehan.

Having children has changed the nature of the couple's relationship a lot but Skehan is quick to say how much he loves being a dad.

"The demands of what I do take their toll but throwing kids into the mix has been a real eye-opener. Sleepless nights and dealing with colds and illness is hardcore and it's forced us to step back and prioritise what's actually important in our lives and what's merely nice," he says.

"I was definitely not prepared for what fatherhood actually looks like in real life. It's been eye-opening."

Embarking on a mad dash to the airport in March was not the way he envisaged leaving Los Angeles, which he describes as "an incredible place".

"From a food writer's point of view, it's a dream location," he says. "But when we first went back in 2016, life was very different. A huge amount has changed in the years we were away. Back then, we were just married and had very few commitments. So we thought, why not?"

The couple - and Max - found their first LA home in an AirBnb in Venice Beach. The initial plan was to stay for a year but one year quickly turned into four. Two children followed and now, as we sit in Howth discussing what went right and what went wrong, Skehan says he's extremely happy to be back on Irish shores.

"Los Angeles is an amazing city but people have a lot of misconceptions about it. People who visit for a few days go to Sunset Strip and Santa Monica and don't see very much else. They wonder what the hype is about, but it's in the neighbourhoods and out-of-the-way places that you really find the heart of LA," he says.

"We were in Venice for around three months and quickly found out that actually, it's pretty dodgy. There's a lot of drugs and I used to get uncomfortable when Sofie would go for a run in the morning because the streets would still be full of the aftermath of the night before. It was crazy."

But there were some cool aspects to it too, including the monthly Food Truck Friday event on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, where they lived.

"It was great, but we figured out pretty quickly that there were much better places to live so we got in the car and drove across the city to east LA, up around Echo Park and Silver Lake. That's where the food scene in the city is really kicking off."

Does Skehan have regrets about leaving LA in a hurry? Of course, but he also realises the value and importance of being close to family and friends again.

"Don't get me wrong, Los Angeles was home. Our neighbourhood was where we settled and that's where we brought the kids home from hospital," he says.

"But I won't lie, life there was challenging. I was on a plane at least once a month and Sofie was left with two young kids when I was away for work. We were struggling to maintain everything. It's like you're spinning plates in the air, constantly trying to keep the show on the road."

For those who mostly know the Skehan 'brand' from his books and his TV shows and his column in this magazine, it might come as a surprise to learn that he's far more famous online than off. His YouTube channel is inching towards a million subscribers, a figure that puts him very respectably amongst the biggest names in online food viewing.

"YouTube is an interesting thing. I've been through the mill with it over the years, to the point that eventually I had to step back. It grew very rapidly but the pressure started to become overbearing and I wasn't happy with what it was doing to us," he says.

Early on in his career, his YouTube channel had amassed around 6,000 subscribers. But when Jamie Oliver invited Skehan to take part in his FoodTube initiative, things started to take off. He jumped from a few thousand subscribers to 100,000 in the space of six months, and that rate of growth continued.

"I love the project-based element of coming up with an idea for a book or a TV show and following it through. YouTube is a different beast though, and its algorithm wants to be fed constantly," he says.

Like others who have sprung to prominence in recent times, Skehan has found social media to be a double-edged sword.

"I was 22 when I was first on TV and didn't have much frame of reference for what to do with personal criticism. Ninety per cent of what you get online is really positive, and they're your core audience who want to read your recipes and buy your books, and they're great," he says.

"With the tiny percentage of others who are abusive or critical, well, I'm always a bit sceptical of people who say it doesn't bother them at all because we're all human beings."

When Skehan first made it on to TV, he quickly found that everyone has an opinion, particularly in Ireland, but he says with age comes perspective.

"Now I have a much better idea of who I am. If someone writes something negative or abusive online, then they're basically telling me that they're not people I want in my world. Not everyone is going to like you in life, and that's okay."

This is the price of working to a high level with social media platforms.

"We've had 70 million views to date, but the channel started at a time when I was a very different person. YouTube definitely opened doors for me but that whole world of feeding the algorithm, of trying to figure out what will make a video be more or less popular, is really depressing. It's a soulless daily hustle. It's so frustrating because you're doing what you know to do and you think you're doing it well, but you're constantly at the mercy of bigger fish. You're a very small cog in an enormous machine.

"I look back at some of the content I've put up and I shudder a little and wonder what was I thinking. But I almost felt forced to do it. I had a YouTube manager on one side and brand consultants on the other telling me that the algorithm wants Fourth of July recipes. And I'm thinking, 'I'm Irish, why am I making Fourth of July food?'"

Industrious as ever, Skehan is getting ready to launch a new 10-week TV show and a meal-planner website - donalskitchen.com - that he's invested significantly in, with the hope of attracting more people to his food writing.

"The TV show is due on Irish screens on October 22 but it's actually been in development since 2019. We shot it in July while observing strict social-distancing protocols. It's essentially a TV version of my book Family Food in Minutes," he says.

"Each recipe has about 10 ingredients or less. It's about giving people inspiration and guidance on how to vary their cooking routines. It's about food that fits in with people's lifestyle and arming people with recipes that will allow them to meet the needs that having a family around them creates."

Donalskitchen.com, meanwhile, is designed to help people plan their eating in advance, create customisable meal plans and generate shopping lists that match.

"The last four years for us have been lived at a hurtling pace, and that's not what I want to do in the future. The new website has come about because of that, it's born out of the fact that we do meal planners in our house - we have to, because the pressures of work and children mean that if we don't, then the whole thing falls apart," he says.

"Being organised gives us time to stop and breathe and be with the kids more. And we want other people to be able to take advantage of all the hard work we've put into it."

The website is subscription-based, so users who pay will get access to constantly changing meal plans with instruction videos and generated shopping lists.

"It's a really handy tool and something that doesn't otherwise exist. It's taking a lot of ongoing work but it should be worth it. I believe in it and it should help people," he says.

The system will work well for anyone who does their shopping online, something that Skehan says he has only come to lately. When he left Ireland in 2016, it was much less common here but he knows first hand it makes life simpler for busy people.

"I was away for four years but the TV shows have been on constantly. In the US, I was anonymous and got nicely surprised if someone recognised me, but here I get followed around in the supermarket to see what I have in my trolley. Sometimes it's easier to get your shopping delivered to the door."

With so many books, blogs and websites under his belt and more undoubtedly to come, does Skehan ever run out of inspiration?

"Oh absolutely. But I probably come up with 150 new recipes each year so I'm constantly on the lookout for new ideas and new inspiration. But Family Food in Minutes is a rich topic and it allows a lot of latitude," he says.

"My job is not to cook for professional chefs and it's not to patronise people or make them feel stupid. I want to motivate people to maybe try something new. For example, I have a one-pan pizza recipe in the new TV show that's fantastic, but it's absolutely not an authentic Italian recipe. Not by a long shot.

"This is about inspiration for people. Most people only really cook four or five main course dinner dishes in rotation, so if you give them even just one or two new ones that they really like and are able to produce without getting stressed, that's huge. Job done."

'Donal's Family Food in Minutes' starts on October 21 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One; DonalsKitchen.com costs €9.95 a month and is now live

Photographs by Mark Condren