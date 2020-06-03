| 5.3°C Dublin

My life on a plate: Lily Ramirez-Foran on why she happily munches on fried crickets - but won't eat an avocado

The Mexican food aficionado tells Katy McGuinness that the trendy avocado poses a real danger to the environment

Lily Ramirez-Foran, chef, cookery teacher and food-shop owner

Lily Ramirez-Foran, chef, cookery teacher and food-shop owner

Lily Ramirez-Foran, chef, cookery teacher and food-shop owner

SpireVision Studio

Lily Ramirez-Foran, chef, cookery teacher and food-shop owner

Katy McGuinness

Lily Ramirez-Foran is originally from Monterrey in Mexico and moved to Ireland in 2000. She lives in Walkinstown with her husband Alan, an academic, whom she met in Japan on a study trip when they were in their first year in college. Lily runs the Picado Mexican shop in Dublin 2 and teaches classes in Mexican cooking. She is a regular guest on Ireland AM on Virgin Media One.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

Both my mother and my grandmother, who died when I was five, were amazing cooks. Mexico is like Italy, in that family life happens around the table; all my early memories are from the kitchen.

