My life on a plate: Jumoke Akintola, chef and co-owner of The Beach House, Tramore, on why Tayto crisps are her guilty pleasure

The Waterford-based chef tells Katy McGuinness about her passion for tripe and smokey bacon crisps.

Katy McGuinness

Jumoke Akintola was born and raised in Hackney in East London and attended the University of Warwick. She trained to be a teacher and met her husband, Peter Hogan, from Tramore, Co Waterford, who was training in the same school. She taught for five years. In 2013, Jumoke and Peter opened Fish Shop in Blackrock Market; it moved to Smithfield in 2015. In January, the couple moved to Tramore to open The Beach House, which re-opened last week.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

Yes, although I didn't realise until I was older. I lived with my aunt, Bola, and we ate fresh food every day, nothing processed, no ready meals, mostly vegetarian and mostly Nigerian dishes. We used to shop for meat, fish and vegetables at the Ridley Road market near Stoke Newington rather than in supermarkets - I hated that.