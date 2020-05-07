| 6.4°C Dublin

My life on a plate: Jenny McNally Organic vegetable farmer

The organic farmer tells Katy McGuinness how she's learned to love all vegetables - just don't burn them

Katy McGuinness

Jenny McNally, her husband Patrick, and their five children - Aoife, Niamh, Sarah, and twins Stephen and Patrick - work together at McNally Family Farm in Balrickard in North County Dublin. Their farm shop offers online ordering and contactless collection.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

My family on both sides have been farmers for generations. My father and his brothers came over to Ireland from Belgium in the 1950s; my Hemeryck cousins still farm in Lucan and my father has a farm in Newbarn, where I grew up. My parents raised pigs and grew cereal crops and potatoes. They grew cabbage one year but the supermarket wouldn't take it and they had to plough it back into the ground. After that they didn't grow vegetables any more.