| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My life on a plate: James Kavanagh - Food writer & presenter, 30

The food writer tells Katy McGuinness why he loves Nigella and will never forget his mum's coddle

James Kavanagh Expand
McDonald&#039;s fries Expand

Close

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh

McDonald&#039;s fries

McDonald's fries

/

James Kavanagh

Katy McGuinness

James Kavanagh is a food writer and presenter, and co-author of the award winning Currabinny Cookbook. James and his partner William Murray share recipes and videos online and hope to open up their first Currabinny Café in 2021.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

My mum stayed at home when I was a child and she cooked everything from scratch. We each had a job and it was all hands on deck when it came to getting the meal on the table. Some of the food she cooked, such as stews and brown bread, I hated then but can appreciate now. Back then I wanted sliced white pan.